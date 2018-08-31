– The Sun News
Home / National / Jubilation as Davido storms Lagos NYSC camp
DAVIDO

Jubilation as Davido storms Lagos NYSC camp

— 31st August 2018

It was wild jubilation at the Lagos State National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp, Ipaja, on Thursday, as musician icon, David Adeleke, popular as Davido, was sworn in among 2,152 Batch ‘B’, Stream 2 corps members.

The security personnel had a tough time controlling fellow corps members and NYSC staff who rushed to take a glimpse of the popular musician. He was later smuggled through the crowd into an office for safety. Davido later told news men that he was delighted to be partake of the scheme.

READ ALSO: Between individual interest and Buhari’s national interest

“I’m a youth and I’m delighted to serve my fatherland. NYSC is also a leadership development programme, and since I’ll not remain a youth forever, I have to start preparing myself for the future,’’ he said. He promised to take active part in all the camp activities. Davido is a 2015 graduate of Music from Babcock University, Ilisan, Ogun State and was posted to Lagos for the mandatory one-year NYSC programme.

 

