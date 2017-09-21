The Sun News
Latest
21st September 2017 - JTF rescues abducted soldiers, four civilians from kidnappers in Rivers
21st September 2017 - Social media promoting hate speech, insecurity – Gov. Lalong
21st September 2017 - PDP suspends Ifeanyi Ubah
21st September 2017 - Chelsea agree to sell Costa back to Atletico Madrid
21st September 2017 - Osinbajo, Sheriff in closed door meeting in Aso Rock
21st September 2017 - IPOB proscription: Lawyers pick holes in court’s order
21st September 2017 - BREAKING: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action
21st September 2017 - NAF destroys more Boko-Haram terrorists camp
21st September 2017 - Ohanaeze visits Muslim faithful over burnt mosque
21st September 2017 - What Buhari told Trump – Onyeama
Home / National / JTF rescues abducted soldiers, four civilians from kidnappers in Rivers

JTF rescues abducted soldiers, four civilians from kidnappers in Rivers

— 21st September 2017

Troops of the Joint Military Task Force in the Niger Delta, code-named Operation DELTA SAFE, have rescued two abducted soldiers and four civilians from a kidnappers’ den.

The troops said they also discovered human skulls and bones during the raid of the kidnappers’ camp in Rivers State.

The Coordinator, Joint Media Campaign Centre, OPDS, Major Ibrahim Abdullahi, said in a statement on Thursday that their operation followed a report of kidnap of two soldiers while on transit for banking services in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers.

The spokesman said when the suspected militants/cultists sighted troops approaching their den, they engaged the troops in a gun battle.

Abdullahi said, ”On September 18, 2017, about 7:30 am, OPDS headquarters received a report of kidnap of two soldiers while on transit for banking services in One LGA, Rivers State.

“Troops were immediately mobilised, swung into action and discovered a militant camp with several shrines in a forest at Obiozimini community in Rivers State.

“On approaching there, the suspected kidnappers opened fire on the troops who subsequently engaged them with superior fire power, leading to casualties on the side of suspected kidnappers while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds into an adjoining forest.

“The operation successfully rescued the two abducted personnel. Further search of the camp site led to the rescue of four more civilians that were earlier kidnapped, including a lady.”

He said items discovered in the camp and shrines were three pump action guns, eight empty cartridges, human skulls and some bones.

Abdullahi said the camp and shrines were subsequently destroyed, while the rescued victims were evacuated to one of their medical facilities in the area.

(Source: Daily Post)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JTF rescues abducted soldiers, four civilians from kidnappers in Rivers

— 21st September 2017

Troops of the Joint Military Task Force in the Niger Delta, code-named Operation DELTA SAFE, have rescued two abducted soldiers and four civilians from a kidnappers’ den. The troops said they also discovered human skulls and bones during the raid of the kidnappers’ camp in Rivers State. The Coordinator, Joint Media Campaign Centre, OPDS, Major…

  • Social media promoting hate speech, insecurity – Gov. Lalong

    — 21st September 2017

    Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau said on Monday in Jos that the social media was promoting hate speech and instigating insecurity in the country. Lalong, while declaring open a one-day town hall meeting organised by Plateau Peace Building Agency to mark the 2017 World Peace Day, stated that the social media was filled with hate…

  • PDP suspends Ifeanyi Ubah

    — 21st September 2017

    Governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Anambra and CEO of Capital Oil and Gas Ifeanyi Ubah has been suspended by the National Working committee of the party. Ubah had announced  his decision to file a suit against the outcome of the governorship primaries that produced Oseloka Obaze as the party’s candidate for…

  • Osinbajo, Sheriff in closed door meeting in Aso Rock

    — 21st September 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo  and former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Ali Modu Sheriff met behind closed door at Aso Rock Villa in Abuja. Sheriff is also former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) arrived the presidential Villa while Osinbajo was presiding over the Economic Management meeting. The purpose for…

  • IPOB proscription: Lawyers pick holes in court’s order

    — 21st September 2017

    By Lukman Olabiyi   Rights activists and lawyers in the country have continued to pick holes in the order granted the Federal High Court, Abuja, declaring the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) a terrorist organisation. On Wednesday, September 20, 2017, the Federal Government (FG ) through the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN),…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share