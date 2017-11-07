The Sun News
Latest
7th November 2017 - JSS 3 student arrested for supporting Al-makura’s senatorial ambition
7th November 2017 - Saraki congratulates new NASFAT’s Chief Missioner, AbdulAzeez
7th November 2017 - Kebbi PDP Congress: Dan-Illela rejects results, wants party declares him Chair
7th November 2017 - We’ll neutralise any terrorists on Indian soil – Army chief
7th November 2017 - Budget: NASS in closed door session
7th November 2017 - Why we suspended strike, by Zamfara NLC
7th November 2017 - COAS U-20 Football competition begins in Kebbi
7th November 2017 - el-Rufai launches measles vaccination in Kaduna
7th November 2017 - Kashere VC denies withholding salaries of striking workers
7th November 2017 - APDA holds NEC meeting, elects leaders
Home / National / JSS 3 student arrested for supporting Al-makura’s senatorial ambition

JSS 3 student arrested for supporting Al-makura’s senatorial ambition

— 7th November 2017

From: Linus Oota, Lafia

Commissioner for environment in Nasarawa State, Hon. Gabriel Akaaka, has ordered the arrest and detention of a 17-year-old JSS 3 student, Stephen Terlumum Tabulo, for openly declaring support to the 2019 senatorial bid of Governor Umaru Tanko Almakura on facebook.

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) team of the state police command, on Monday afternoon, acting on the instructions of the commissioner of environment arrested and detained Tabulo for insisting on facebook that the Tiv people in Nasarawa South senatorial districts would vote massively for Governor Al-makura to go to the senate in 2019, a development that did not go down well with the commissioner.

The controversy began when one Hon. Peter Igbacher, an ally of the commissioner lifted a story published in Daily Sun of 2nd November 2017 with a caption ‘2019: stakeholders plot against Almakura’s senatorial ambition’ on his facebook page which generate reactions from members of the constituency.

Tabulo had allegedly accused Akaaka of holding clandestine meetings with Alago people to stop the senatorial ambition of the governor in 2019.

Some of the contributions which landed Stephen Tabulo to detention read thus “TA,AL (Almakura’s nickname) is already declared as a winner in 2019, they can’t stop TA,AL to win 2019 senate, Tanko Al-makura is our best candidate in 2019.”

Speaking to journalists after he was granted bail at the police station, Tabulo, who is the commissioner’s kinsman, said his only offence was his open declaration for the senatorial bid of the governor in 2019 against the wish of the Environment commissioner.

According to him “Im a JSS III student at Government Secondary School Adudu, Lafia local government area of Nasarawa state, I came to lafia to visit my elder brother when I decided to contribute to a facebook discussion on the wall of Hon Peter Igbacher where I declared my full support to the senatorial ambition of the governor

“My only offence is my support to the governor’s ambition, the SARS policemen traced me throughout the weekend on the order of the commissioner and later arrested me on Monday afternoon at the residence of the councilor representing Assakyo ward, Hon. Dauglas Charmeh, they told me that my offence was my comment on facebook declaring support for the governor’s senate ambition,” Tabulo said.

He said that his arrest and detention would not deter him from supporting the governor to go to the Senate in 2019, noting that his support was based on justice, equity and fairness and vowed to continue to identify with the governor. The teenager also urged the Tiv people to remain united and support Governor Al-makura to succeed.

When contacted the Commissioner for Environment said he has regretted his actions by ordering the police to arrest the boy. He said that he would call the police to withdraw the matter.

 

 

Post Views: 12
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JSS 3 student arrested for supporting Al-makura’s senatorial ambition

— 7th November 2017

From: Linus Oota, Lafia Commissioner for environment in Nasarawa State, Hon. Gabriel Akaaka, has ordered the arrest and detention of a 17-year-old JSS 3 student, Stephen Terlumum Tabulo, for openly declaring support to the 2019 senatorial bid of Governor Umaru Tanko Almakura on facebook. The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) team of the state police command,…

  • Saraki congratulates new NASFAT’s Chief Missioner, AbdulAzeez

    — 7th November 2017

    Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday, congratulated the new Chief Missioner of the Nasrul-Lahi-Li- Fathi Society (NASFAT), Imam Maruf Onike AbdulAzeez. Saraki, who is the Baba Adinni of Ansar-ul- Islam Worldwide, in a statement, by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the appointment was well deserved and described Imam AbdulAzeez…

  • Kebbi PDP Congress: Dan-Illela rejects results, wants party declares him Chair

    — 7th November 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The end may not have been heard on the crisis rocking the Kebbi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as a Chairmanship candidate in the Saturday Congress of the party, Hon. Musa Ibrahim Dan-Illela, has rejected the outcome of the Congress. Dan-Illela while addressing newsmen, on Monday evening, alleged…

  • Budget: NASS in closed door session

    — 7th November 2017

    From: Ndubuisi Orji and Fred Itua, Abuja Moments before the presentation of the 2018 Appropriation Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari before a joint session of the National Assembly, the House of Representatives is currently engaged in closed door session. In the Senate, lawmakers had earlier, in the day, also had a closed door session, which…

  • Why we suspended strike, by Zamfara NLC

    — 7th November 2017

    From: Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau The Zamfara State chapter of the Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC) has said it decided to suspend its two months’ strike it declared over the nonpayment of workers promotion arrears, pension and other entitlements, due to the respects it accords the elders of the state. The NLC said that the elders…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share