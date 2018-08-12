Joy Isi Bewaji: Creativity has no gender

I have been speaking my mind for years. Someone baked me a handsome hate cake once. Surely, there’s nothing more to even consider, unless a hater is getting me a hate Lamborghini.

What was your growing up like?

Simple. Nothing terrible happened. Nothing extraordinary took place. I was safe. I was loved. I was provided for. And I spent all my days dreaming.

As a child were you a popular child or a nerd?

I was neither. I was a dreamer.

Tell us more about “Write Culture” and how it is faring?

Write Culture is a content creation company. We are storytellers. We tell stories as a method of engagement. It is, by far, the best way to attract and engage the audience.

We are scriptwriters. We are fully involved in Nollywood. Our dream is to influence and change the conversation in Nollywood. We pay attention to dialogue, as we find it to be one of the industry’s biggest issues. We are great in building stories and we pride ourselves as brilliant writers. We have clients – actors, producers and we are fully engaged, which makes me very happy.

Tell us about your new play?

‘Satan: A Dark Comedy’ was inspired by religion, of course. But also, and more importantly, by social conduct and culture – how we respond to principles of right and wrong from a point of mental clarity, choices, temptation and inclinations. I wanted to tell a story that had very little spiritual influence, where the human impulses are judged by a person’s moral dignity or lack of it. Spirituality clouds judgement, and it is something I try to stay away from, because I believe our minds are more powerful than we give it credit, or that we are willing to explore. And it is important we understand that we are guilty of all ignoble actions we decide to dwell or act on.