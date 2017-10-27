The Sun News
Joy Eyisi is NOUN first female Deputy VC 

— 27th October 2017
From Fred Ezeh, Abuja
Prof. Joy Eyisi has emerged the new Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).
She replaced the former occupant of the position, Prof. Patrick Eya, whose tenure expired last week
A statement from NOUN Director of media and publicity, Ibrahim Sheme, indicated that her emergence as DVC was historic, because she is the first female to occupy that position.
Eyisi, a professor of English Language, was the  immediate past director of NOUN’s special study centre in the National Assembly. She is from Adazi-Ani, in Aniocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.
At a brief handover ceremony held at NOUN’s headquarters in Abuja, the new DVC thanked her predecessor for his fatherly advice and the university management for the confidence it reposed in her.
The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdalla Uba Adamu, also felicitated with both Eya and Eyisi. The former was for the successful completion of his tenure and the later was for her victory at the keenly contested election.
He said Eyisi’s emergence as new DVC has reaffirmed the gender consciousness and federal character of the university whereby every geopolitical zone in the country is represented in NOUN’s management structure.
He was optimistic that they would have a good and harmonious working relationship that would result in significant growth and development of the school.
