The Sun News
Latest
24th November 2017 - Joy as IDL holds annual awards, rewards distributors
24th November 2017 - 41 years after, Esie-Iludun Grammar School old students reunite
24th November 2017 - When Oladipo, Super Story star, others bagged awards
24th November 2017 - Start-ups: Between hard work and smart work
24th November 2017 - The sunnah of monogamy
24th November 2017 - Nigeria’s inestimable mess on Zimbabwe
24th November 2017 - Who cares if Buhari contests in 2019?
24th November 2017 - C’River, China Harbour sign agreement on Bakassi Deep Seaport 
24th November 2017 - NCDMB, indigenous oil producers seal pact on service level agreement
24th November 2017 - Fidelity Bank partners AYE to boost SMEs, empower youths
Home / Lifeline / Joy as IDL holds annual awards, rewards distributors

Joy as IDL holds annual awards, rewards distributors

— 24th November 2017

By Zika Bobby

It was payday for distributors of Intercontinental Distillers Limited (IDL), as they were rewarded recently at the company’s annual Distributors’ Awards Ceremony. The event was one in the series in which the company aims to end the eventful year on a high.

The annual ceremony, which held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, was attended by top industry players, with Mrs. Yemisi Adewusi, managing director of YTT Distribution Limited and wife of popular filmmaker, Gbenga Adewusi, emerging as overall best distributor. Her company was closely followed by Emma Ogbata and Sons, which emerged first runner-up, while Ogbohu Enterprises emerged second-runner up. The companies were handed various gifts, having been adjudged as the best performers in the distribution of the company’s range of products. 

Speaking at the gathering, IDL’s managing director, Chief Patrick Anegbe, lamented the inability of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to fund the foreign exchange market to meet import requirements. He expressed regrets that the development had led to the scarcity of vital raw materials, including ethanol, an important component of the distillery industry. He said that had led to both slight increases in prices and scarcity of the products.

Anegbe further lamented that the high cost of imported raw materials arising from the devaluation of the naira informed the hike in the prices of IDL products earlier in the year. He, however he praised government’s efforts at stabilising the naira in recent times.

“This has helped IDL as a company to review downward the prices of its products. I plead with the government to sustain the on-going efforts at stabilising the naira and improve access to forex,” he said.

Mobolaji Alalade, head of marketing, IDL, said that the award ceremony was designed to appreciate the efforts of IDL’s distributors who had played major roles in getting the company’s products to the final consumers.

Mrs. Adewusi, whose YTT Distribution Ltd, was the best overall performer on the night, thanked IDL for the awards, adding that it would spur her organisation to do more in the future.

Post Views: 8
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

C’River, China Harbour sign agreement on Bakassi Deep Seaport 

— 24th November 2017

Cross River State government yesterday, signed a construction agreement for preliminary works at the Bakassi Deep Seaport with China Harbour Company.  The Bakassi Deep Seaport project, which is one of the signature projects of state Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, is expected to serve the North Eastern part of the country as well as Chad and…

  • NCDMB, indigenous oil producers seal pact on service level agreement

    — 24th November 2017

    By Adewale Sanyaolu Indigenous Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG)  has committed to signing a Service Level Agreement (SLA) with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to expand opportunities in the oil and gas industry. The group equally pledged to support and comply with the provisions of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development…

  • Fidelity Bank partners AYE to boost SMEs, empower youths

    — 24th November 2017

    By Steve Agbota Fidelity Bank Plc has entered into a partnership with Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs (AYE) to boost Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and to empower young entrepreneurs in the country. The partnership will give Fidelity Bank the opportunity to offer financial and technical advisory services to enhance the competitiveness and dynamism of young Nigerian…

  • Can of worms over Maina

    — 24th November 2017

    •AGF indicts politicians, lawmakers for pension fraud From Fred Itua, Abuja A fresh can of worms has been opened in the ongoing controversial Abdulrasheed Maina’s reinstatement saga, as fetid details of involvement of a “chain of pension predators,” has emerged. The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, in a…

  • Ahmadu Ali’s wife joins APC

    — 24th November 2017

    …Party chieftains hail decision From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Mariam Nneamaka Ali, wife of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ahmadu Ali, yesterday, joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Mrs. Ali, who was accompanied by the Delta State APC chairman, Jones Ode Erue, Chief Frank Kokori, Chief Great Ogboru, Senator Ovie…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share