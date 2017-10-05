Journalists hail Saraki, task NASS on Welfare, Protection Bill

From: FRED ITUA, Abuja

Chairman of the Senate Press Corps Award Organising Committee, Mr. Ezrel Tabiowo, has hailed the Senate President Bukola Saraki for his dogged style of leadership which has consolidated and brought about stability in the workings of the National Assembly.

This was just as he charged the leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives on a bill to guarantee the welfare and protection of practising journalists in Nigeria.

According to him, the introduction of a legislative proposal to that effect would guarantee improved working conditions, and ensure the protection of media practitioners in the country.

Tabiowo, in a statement issued, in Abuja, said that the Eighth Senate under Saraki, has recorded tremendous and increased level of productivity in the quality of motions and bills considered on the floor of the upper chamber.

He stated that over the two-year period which the Senate President had presided over the affairs of the National Assembly as Chairman, the apex legislative body has so far been consistent with living up to its constitutional responsibility of ensuring “checks and balance” on the excesses of the executive arm of government.

He noted that the development has in turn encouraged and motivated lawmakers towards standing out in their oversight duties, as well as ensuring quality representation on their path as representatives of the Nigerian people.

He added that the display of efficiency by lawmakers in the Eight Senate, once again makes it imperative for the Senate Press Corps to celebrate deserving legislators who by sheer hardwork and diligence have put themselves in the spotlight for recognition by the body.

He said: “A thorough look at the Senate, without a doubt, shows that it has indeed consolidated on, and experienced an appreciable amount of stability under the leadership of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

“This stands a fact that cannot be contested given the quality of motions and bill considered by the eight senate, as well as its unrelenting commitment towards exercising its constitutional role of checking the excesses of the executive arm of government as severally witnessed.

“Also, owing to the quality of representation by lawmakers of the eight senate, the Senate Press Corps deems it fit to recognise and celebrate few Senators who have distinguished themselves as outstanding, given the quality of legislation and representation delivered on behalf of those they represent.”

Tabiowo further stated that the Award ceremony to celebrate lawmakers, which is scheduled to hold on October 9, 2017, will be chaired by Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.