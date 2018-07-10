Journalists deserve honour as change agents – Moji Makanjuola

What would you say is the toughest part of this job?

The toughest part is getting information and disseminating it. Like the popular saying, ‘He who pays the piper dictates the tune,’ so, it affects your job sometimes, you might have a media style that restricts your professionalism and that is challenging. The FOI law is there, but I am not sure of its effectiveness on the media. If you work as a public media practitioner, you will understand there are things you are not allowed to write and, if you do, it will be edited out of your work. Consequently, we do not enjoy freedom of the press. But is there absolute freedom of the press? For me, I think it is the ability to be able to execute your job without partiality as a Nigerian.