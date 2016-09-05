Journalist wanted by Nigerian Army arrested

By Moshood Adebayo

Most wanted suspected Boko Haram journalist, Ahmed Salkida, was

arrested by the security operatives at the Nnamdi Azikiwe

International Airport, Abuja

Salkida, who was declared wanted along with two others-Ahmed Bolori

and Aisha Wakil-by the Nigerian Army over Boko Haram’s latest video

was arrested while disembarking from an Emirates aircraft flight No.

EK 785.

He was said to have been living in the Middle East since the outbreak

of the Boko Haram crisis.

Daily Sun gathered that it appeared that the journalist had

premonition about his arrest as he was said to have told a female

passenger, who sat besides him on the flight that he might be arrested

by the State Security Service (SSS).

The female passenger was quoted as saying that he recognized the

journalist from photos posted on the Internet and engaged him in

conversation throughout the seven-hour flight.

The female journalist was quoted as saying that, ”he told me that since he was traveling with an Emergency Travel Certificate (ETC) and the SSS) was aware of his coming, he was expected to be arrested upon arrival in Nigeria”

While accusing the government of pronouncing him guilty without trial,

Salkida also expressed the fear that he would not be given a fair

trial.

Although he insisted that he didn’t know the whereabouts of the

missing Chibok girl, however, he admitted to receiving two video

clips from Boko Haram before they were released to the public.

This he said was because Boko Haram had confidence in his

objectivity as an investigative journalist, who in the past had

interviewed Yusuf, the founding leader of Boko Haram.