The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
5th September 2016 - Journalist wanted by Nigerian Army arrested
5th September 2016 - PDP shuts official twitter account, launches new one
5th September 2016 - Fix crippled economy quickly – APC to Buhari
5th September 2016 - Register your hotels, or…- Lagos warns operators
5th September 2016 - Sea pirates ravage Bonny as indigenes seek govt protection
5th September 2016 - Nasarawa Floods: State lawmakers call for intervention
5th September 2016 - ROHR CAN ROAR
5th September 2016 - Can Rohr clear the rot?
5th September 2016 - DISASTER THAT WAITED TO HAPPEN
5th September 2016 - Energy: Why IOCs can’t meet fuel marketers’ forex demand
Home / Cover / Journalist wanted by Nigerian Army arrested
Ahmed Salkida 44

Journalist wanted by Nigerian Army arrested

— 5th September 2016

By Moshood Adebayo

Most wanted suspected Boko Haram journalist, Ahmed Salkida, was
arrested by the security operatives at the Nnamdi Azikiwe
International Airport, Abuja

Salkida, who was declared wanted along with two others-Ahmed Bolori
and Aisha Wakil-by the Nigerian Army over Boko Haram’s latest video
was arrested while disembarking from an Emirates aircraft flight No.
EK 785.

He was said to have been living in the Middle East since the outbreak
of the Boko Haram crisis.

Daily Sun gathered that it appeared that the journalist had
premonition about his arrest as he was said to have told a female
passenger, who sat besides him on the flight that he might be arrested
by the State Security Service (SSS).

The female passenger was quoted as saying that he recognized the
journalist from photos posted on the Internet and engaged him in
conversation throughout the seven-hour flight.

The female journalist was quoted as saying that, ”he told me that since he was traveling with an Emergency Travel Certificate (ETC) and the SSS) was aware of his coming, he was expected to be arrested upon arrival in Nigeria”

While accusing the government of pronouncing him guilty without trial,
Salkida also expressed the fear that he would not be given a fair
trial.

Although he insisted that he didn’t know the whereabouts of the
missing Chibok girl, however, he admitted to receiving two video
clips from Boko Haram before they were released to the public.

This he said was because Boko Haram had confidence in his
objectivity as an investigative journalist, who in the past had
interviewed Yusuf, the founding leader of Boko Haram.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ahmed Salkida 44

Journalist wanted by Nigerian Army arrested

— 5th September 2016

By Moshood Adebayo Most wanted suspected Boko Haram journalist, Ahmed Salkida, was arrested by the security operatives at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja Salkida, who was declared wanted along with two others-Ahmed Bolori and Aisha Wakil-by the Nigerian Army over Boko Haram’s latest video was arrested while disembarking from an Emirates aircraft flight No….

  • img_9202

    PDP shuts official twitter account, launches new one

    — 5th September 2016

    (By Ndubuisi Orji – ABUJA) The Peoples Democratic Party announced the closure of its offiicial Twitter Handle @pdpnigeria and the launch of a new handle @officialpdpnig. The party also disowned its “Director of New Media”, Mr Deji Adeyanju. The party said the position of director of new media is alien to its organisation. In a statement issued Monday night…

  • Buhari-Presides-Over-FEC-Meeting-620x330

    Fix crippled economy quickly – APC to Buhari

    — 5th September 2016

    (By Romanus Ugwu – ABUJA) The All Progressives Congress has charged President Buhari to urgently employ all legitimate and innovative means to restore the country’s battered economy, even as the ruling party assured Nigerians of the its commitment to tackle the current economic challenges. Reacting to what it described as an orchestrated and insensitive comment of opposition Peoples Democratic…

  • lagos-logo

    Register your hotels, or…- Lagos warns operators

    — 5th September 2016

    The Lagos State Government has advised operators of hotels, hospitality centres and other recreational facilities to register their establishments or risk facing sanctions. The state Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, which gave the advice, said the registration would allow the state government to monitor activities at such establishments. Ministry’s spokesman Ganiyu Lawal told the News Agency of…

  • MT-Ottoman-Equity-Pirates-edit

    Sea pirates ravage Bonny as indigenes seek govt protection

    — 5th September 2016

    (By Tony John – PORT HARCOURT) People of Bonny Kingdom in Rivers State have decried the recurring attack on passengers by sea pirates along Bonny/Port Harcourt waterways, calling on security agencies to intensify patrols on the route. This was part of the resolutions reached yesterday at the end of a general meeting with the Amanyanabo…

  • Nigeria-Flood

    Nasarawa Floods: State lawmakers call for intervention

    — 5th September 2016

    (By Linus Oota – LAFIA) The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has called for the quick intervention of the state government to address various ecological challenges devastating several communities in some local government areas of the state. Deputy Speaker of the assembly Hon. Godiya Akwashiki made the call yesterday in Lafia when the house passed a resolution on…

  • NNPC FUEL STATION

    Energy: Why IOCs can’t meet fuel marketers’ forex demand

    — 5th September 2016

    Stories by Adewale Sanyaolu When in April 2016 the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announced plans to make forex available to fuel importers through a support scheme from some International Oil Companies (IOCs), many heaved a sigh of relief, believing that the initiative would help address the twin challenge of scarce forex and the high…

  • Nigerian-Ports-Authority-on-Right-Track-320x230

    Maritime: How Nigerian Ports’ automation’ll drive govt revenue

    — 5th September 2016

    Stories by Isaac Anumihe The Federal Government recently expressed deep concern over the congestion that has become the hallmark of Nigerian ports. Beside different reforms the government has initiated to sanitise the ports, the lack of transparency and accountability as a result of congestion still remains inexplicable to the discerning mind. To this effect, the government…

  • International-Airports-Nigeria

    How Aero Contractors, First Nation airlines flew into insolvency

    — 5th September 2016

    Stories by Louis Ibah The bell tolls for the Nigerian economy as the government and its private sector battle a humongous recession considered the worst in 29 years threatens to wipe off millions of jobs in critical sectors. As at last weekend, the omnious economic headwind had taken its first casualties in the aviation industry…

  • Sugar cane

    Agric: Nigeria can earn N2.5trn from sugarcane farming

    — 5th September 2016

    Stories by Steve Agbota Nigeria is yet to tap benefits of sugarcane farming despite the huge potential of raw sugarcane to generate about N2.5 trillion annually when turned to finished goods. With overall sugar consumption in the region of 1.5 million tonnes, Nigeria is the largest consumer of sugar in Africa after South Africa, but…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351