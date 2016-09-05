Journalist wanted by Nigerian Army arrested
— 5th September 2016
By Moshood Adebayo
Most wanted suspected Boko Haram journalist, Ahmed Salkida, was
arrested by the security operatives at the Nnamdi Azikiwe
International Airport, Abuja
Salkida, who was declared wanted along with two others-Ahmed Bolori
and Aisha Wakil-by the Nigerian Army over Boko Haram’s latest video
was arrested while disembarking from an Emirates aircraft flight No.
EK 785.
He was said to have been living in the Middle East since the outbreak
of the Boko Haram crisis.
Daily Sun gathered that it appeared that the journalist had
premonition about his arrest as he was said to have told a female
passenger, who sat besides him on the flight that he might be arrested
by the State Security Service (SSS).
The female passenger was quoted as saying that he recognized the
journalist from photos posted on the Internet and engaged him in
conversation throughout the seven-hour flight.
The female journalist was quoted as saying that, ”he told me that since he was traveling with an Emergency Travel Certificate (ETC) and the SSS) was aware of his coming, he was expected to be arrested upon arrival in Nigeria”
While accusing the government of pronouncing him guilty without trial,
Salkida also expressed the fear that he would not be given a fair
trial.
Although he insisted that he didn’t know the whereabouts of the
missing Chibok girl, however, he admitted to receiving two video
clips from Boko Haram before they were released to the public.
This he said was because Boko Haram had confidence in his
objectivity as an investigative journalist, who in the past had
interviewed Yusuf, the founding leader of Boko Haram.
