Wale Odunsi THREAT to life

Journalist petitions Police over threat to life by Gov Bello’s Chief of Staff

— 9th April 2018

Mr. Wale Odunsi, Deputy Editor of DAILY​​POST, has petitioned the Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, over an alleged threat to his life.

In a petition submitted to the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Monday April 9, Odunsi stated that Mr, Edward Onoja, Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello threatened to kill him.

Part of the petition reads: “​Mr. Onoja called me at exactly 10:39am on Sunday April 8, 2018​ via phone number 07088698212. The call was less than three minutes. (Please see call record screenshot).

Wale Odunsi THREAT to life

“He complained about a story we published about him and insisted it was false. I politely told him to write to our management to formally complain.​ ​But he dismissed my advise.

“He claimed the story was a hatchet job but I quickly replied him that some other media houses ​- including The Punch and Guardian Newspapers – ​reported similar story.

“Mr. Onoja continued to speak in harsh tones and told me point blank that he would order hit on me. I asked if he was threatening me and he said ‘Yes, mark my words. I will kill you’.

“He went on to say ‘Anywhere I see you, I will tear you apart’. These are weighty statements which any reasonable person must not take lightly.

“I am writing to you to please use your good office to investigate this threat before my life is cut short. Even though I believe God Almighty give and take life, a direct and unequivocal statement such as Mr. Onoja’s should not be swept under the carpet.”

Wale Odunsi THREAT to life

