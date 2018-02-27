Journalist moves to sell Africa to the world

Remi Adefulu

MR. Idris Adesina, a journalist and promoter of Alternative Africa, an online medium, is sad and angry. He is sad that the reportage of Africa by the media is usually from the negative angle.

He is even sadder that the Western media has continually focused on the negative sides of Africa, unchallenged, in spite of the continent’s good sides.

According to him, the trend has not abated over the years because conscious efforts have not been made to counter the trend, even by Africans.

In a recent interview, Adeshina, who has plied his trade with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for about two decades, said he felt a need to take up the gauntlet in this regard.

He was further fired by the master’s degree programme he underwent abroad.

Said he: “It was a privilege to have done my master’s degree in the United Kingdom and I saw the trend of journalism out there.

“In the UK and other Western countries, the number of people reading hard copies has continued to drop, to the extent that Radio 4 in London has moved from radio to online.

“I realised that, in Nigeria too, most people do shopping online. The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has between 12 and 15 million Twitter followers.

“If anything happens, within a second, the world has known about it. Journalists have now moved their trade online. They now monitor Facebook and Twitter for happenings. Most things online become sources of news. I think the future of journalism is moving along that line.”

On why he is focused on building a platform for reporting news about Africa to the world, Adeshina, former chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FRCN chapel, statewd that he came to the conclusion that nobody would report Africa positively except Africans.

He was particularly moved by the negative reportage of Africa that cast a negative image on Africans as a whole.

“We need to realise that 90 per cent of the news about Africa from the foreign media is bad news. Aljazeera came up recently from a part of the world. Now, the Chinese are at the receiving end, suffering the same thing we suffer, but they are trying to address that now. They have established China Television almost everywhere, to report from the Chinese perspective.

“The essence of Alternative Africa is to show the world that there is the positive side of Africa. We are not totally bad, though we know we have challenges, like other nations.

“If there are shootings in the Niger-Delta, somebody just shot 50 people in America. If such things happen in Nigeria, it should not make Nigeria to be seen as unsafe.

“We will report the unreported side of Africa. Most importantly, this bad news about Africa is also affecting our children, especially those abroad. They see Africa in a bad light,” he said.

Despite the huge task of reporting about a continent confronted with many challenges, including social and political obstacles, Adeshina seems determined to succeed.

“I have not done more than I should do for now,” he asserted. “I realised that business has to grow. What I have done is what I can manage. I have not employed anybody. I only have the guy who did the website, acclaimed worldwide by experts. I brought him in as a partner because I do not have the money to pay him.

“I don’t have the resources to compete with The Punch, The Guardian, The Sun and the rest. As a matter of fact, our focus is not the same. They write on Africa and the world but their emphasis is not so much on that. My focus is on the entire African continent.”

Despite the challenges, in one year of Alternative Africa, it is beginning to demonstrate uncommon pedigree in its area of focus, especially broadcasting live the 2017 visit of South African President, Joseph Zuma, to Nigeria and the world.

His dream, he said, is to have an army of freelancers that would be reporting from all over the world.