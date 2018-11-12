Oleksandr Usyk will pursue a challenge of Anthony Joshua, according to his promoter.

Undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk knocked out Tony Bellew in eight rounds on Saturday and, having also won the World Boxing Super Series in 2018, is expected to challenge for heavyweight gold.

“He definitely needs to fight Anthony Joshua,” Usyk’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk said.

K2 Promotions have already agreed a deal to work alongside Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom over Usyk’s future.

“With [Hearn] we can do great things in boxing,” Krassyuk added.

“[Usyk] would bring new spirit to the heavyweight division.”

Usyk, who has never boxed as a pro at heavyweight, joked “I would eat more pasta for dinner” before adding:

“We are human beings and we need goals in front of us, and we need to move towards them.”

Usyk won a gold medal at the London 2012 Olympics in the division below Joshua, who took the top prize as a super-heavyweight.

Joshua has since collected the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles in a 22-fight unbeaten run.

He next plans to defend those titles on April 13 at Wembley Stadium.