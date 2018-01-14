The Sun News
Joshua's opponent, Wilder sentenced for marijuana possession

14th January 2018

World heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was ordered to perform 60 hours of community service after being found guilty of marijuana possession.

The 32-year-old American, who last fought in November when he beat Haitian-Canadian Bermane Stiverne with a first-round knockout to retain his WBC heavyweight title, was arrested in Alabama last June.

Wilder, who received a 30-day suspended sentence and two years of probation, was ordered to perform the community service at a local YMCA.

Wilder, who won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, is scheduled to defend his title on March 3 against Cuban Luis Ortiz.

The Bronze Bomber also hopes to meet Britain’s WBA and IBF champion Anthony Joshua later this year.

‘We respect the court’s ruling. Of course we were hoping a dismissal would be granted,’ Wilder’s lawyer, Paul Patterson, said.

‘We are going to look at our options of appellate relief and then move on from there.’

When Wilder was pulled over last June for having windows tinted beyond the legal limit, officers smelled marijuana coming from inside his Cadillac Escalade.

Patterson said at the time the marijuana did not belong to his client, who had been out of state for several days and returned home from Georgia in his Rolls Royce before switching to his Cadillac Escalade to run some errands.

