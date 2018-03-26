The Sun News
Latest
26th March 2018 - Joshua wins £650
26th March 2018 - Serbia Friendly: Agu, Okechukwu train with Eagles
26th March 2018 - Ajayi happy to join Super Eagles
26th March 2018 - Messi to miss out again as Argentina faces Spain
26th March 2018 - Serbian star, Obradovic, rates Super Eagles high
26th March 2018 - Gernot Rohr: Eagles work in progress
26th March 2018 - Fans to pay N35,000 for Nigeria-England match
26th March 2018 - CAF Confederation Cup: Alkali tips Akwa for group stage
26th March 2018 - NPFL: FC IfeanyiUbah humiliates Plateau United as Lobi maintains lead
26th March 2018 - Cameroon begin post-Broos era with win
Home / Sports / Joshua wins £650

Joshua wins £650

— 26th March 2018

They may not be the best of friends but Anthony Joshua will have enjoyed seeing Dillian Whyte seal victory at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.

Joshua placed a £25 bet on Whyte to beat Lucas Browne in the sixth round and picked up a tidy £650 when the Brixton boxer did just that.

AJ took to Instagram to boast of his win, sharing a screenshot of his betting receipt along with the message: ‘Quick earner! I know my boxing’.

He then shared a picture of Whyte from Sky Sports and added: ‘Well done @dillianwhyte & @lucasbigdaddybrowne — Good Show’.

Joshua will earn a lot more than £650 next Saturday when he faces Joseph Parker, 26, in a world heavyweight unification clash in Cardiff.

The 28-year-old from Watford is poised to pick up a £20million share of the purse from his fight with Parker, who is unbeaten after 24 professional bouts.

Joshua is unbeaten too, having won all 20 of his pro fights, including his seventh-round knockout win over Whyte in 2015.

Despite Joshua’s win over Whyte being more than two years ago, the pair remain rivals and were involved in a recent war of words about a potential fight in the UFC.

Whyte told Sky Sports News: ‘If [UFC president] Dana White signs him, I’ll fight him in the cage!’

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FRSC marshals recover, return stolen car to owner in Ogun

— 26th March 2018

A Federal Road Safety Corps {FRSC} team of marshals on routine patrol in Ogun State, on Monday, recovered a car {which had earlier been stolen at gun-point} and returned same to the owner. The Public Education Officer of the Ogun State Sector Command, Route Commander Florence Okpe, who confirmed the good news in a statement,…

  • Jaguar E-PACE: 5-seater SUV with sports car trait

    — 26th March 2018

    Moses Akaigwe    08072100049 The Jaguar E-PACE is a five-seat compact SUV that packs the design and performance of a Jaguar sports car into a spacious, practical and connected all-wheel-drive vehicle. Trademark Jaguar driving characteristics and stirring design put the brand’s sports car DNA in a practical design packed with advanced technologies. The E-PACE, the…

  • Weststar boosts fire safety with Mercedes Artego 1725

    — 26th March 2018

    In fulfillment of the pledge it made last year to provide the commercial segment of the Nigerian market with sundry utility vehicles, including those built for fire-fighting operations, Weststar Associates Limited has unveiled the Artego 1725. Weststar, which is the authorised general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria, confirmed recently through its commercial vehicles department, that…

  • Benue: We’re disappointed over Buhari’s visit –Tiv leader

    — 26th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi President General of Mdzough-U-Tiv, Edward Ujege has expressed disappointment over the recent visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Benue State. According to him, the expectation of the Benue people that the president, as a father would come and comfort them in their moment of trial was dashed as he (Buhari) refused to…

  • Election Act: Senate must obey court decision -Uwajumogu

    — 26th March 2018

    Dickson Okafor Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu has appealed to his colleagues to toe the path of rule of law by respecting the decision of the court with regards to President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to assent to the Electoral Amendment Bill which seeks to among other things re-order election sequence as released by the Independent National Electoral…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share