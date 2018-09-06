– The Sun News
Latest
6th September 2018 - Ozil’s Germany career over -Low 
6th September 2018 - CR7 deserves FIFA award  -Portugal coach
6th September 2018 - Suarez: Pogba’s welcome at Barca
6th September 2018 - Beckham’s new MLS club named Inter Miami
6th September 2018 - Salah scoops Goal of the Month award
6th September 2018 - Bordeaux appoints Ricardo new coach 
6th September 2018 - Joshua: Win or lose, I want Wilder
6th September 2018 - Buhari warns Atiku
6th September 2018 - Trump’s comments: Buhari did well by keeping mum, says Kalu
6th September 2018 - 2019: Group buys N45m nomination form for Buhari
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Joshua: Win or lose, I want Wilder
WILDER

Joshua: Win or lose, I want Wilder

— 6th September 2018

Anthony Joshua says a heavyweight showdown with Deontay Wilder will still happen, even if the American loses his WBC belt in a fight with Tyson Fury.

The unified champion defends his WBA ‘super’, IBF and WBO titles against Povetkin at Wembley on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office, while Wilder has announced that his next fight will be against Fury.

Joshua had hoped to face Wilder for the right to become the division’s undisputed No 1, but has pointed out that a defeat will not prevent him from sharing the ring with any of his rivals in the future.

“We’re going to fight regardless because we’re the same weight category, and we’re in the same era, and it’s the fight that people want to see,” Joshua told Sky Sports News.

READ ALSO Lions Club’s new governor pledges to tackle diabetes

“Yeah, we’re going to fight each other, but it’s interesting, because let’s say worst happens with Povetkin, it don’t stop me from having to fight them.

If Wilder gets beat in that fight with Fury, I’ll still fight Wilder down the line, or if Fury gets beat.

“They will still want to fight me, because we’re big in the game. That fight will happen regardless who wins.

“If Wilder gets beat in that fight with Fury, I’ll still fight Wilder down the line, or if Fury gets beat.

“With boxing, one corner loses, one corner wins, but because it’s still a fight that the public will demand – big puncher, good stylistic fighter, good talkers – there will always be interest around the name of heavyweight boxing.”

The British star must firstly overcome Povetkin, the WBA’s mandatory challenger, and is eager to produce another knockout victory to strengthen his reputation as a destructive fighter.

“I think I’ve got good opponents on my record so far,” said Joshua. “Povetkin’s a good one and I’m at that stage where I do want to look past Povetkin, because the division is alight, it’s amazing.”
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LANGUAGE

Buhari warns Atiku

— 6th September 2018

– Mind your language, president tells ex-VP Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Twenty four hours after Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, replied his predecessor, Atiku Abubakar’s stance on restructuring of Nigeria, the Presidency has also reacted to his (Atiku’s) comment where he described President Muhammadu Buhari as “power drunk.” READ ALSO: 2019: PDP’ll get Nigeria working again, says Atiku Special Adviser…

  • TRUMP COMMENTS

    Trump’s comments: Buhari did well by keeping mum, says Kalu

    — 6th September 2018

    Former Abia State governor and renowned business mogul, Dr. Orji Kalu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ignoring President Donald Trump of the United States of America (USA), over alleged comments that he (Buhari) is a lifeless president. READ ALSO: I never want to meet someone so lifeless again, Trump allegedly told aides after meeting Buhari Describing…

  • NOMINATION FORM FOR BUHARI RE-ELECTION

    2019: Group buys N45m nomination form for Buhari

    — 6th September 2018

    “We have decided to pull our meagre resources together and purchased the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form for president Buhari” Romanus Ugwu, Abuja A group, under the auspices of National Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN), has bought the All Progressives Congress (APC) N45 million Expression of Interest and Nomination Form for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid…

  • GOVERNORS

    6 APC govs, 27 NASS members to join us soon – PDP

    — 6th September 2018

    – Party eyes North Central, North East governors, shifts sale of forms Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday disclosed that six governors and 27 federal lawmakers elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are set to join its ranks, soon. READ ALSO: Benue 2019: Tarzoor withdraws from PDP guber race In…

  • BUHARI - FARMERS HERDERS CRISIS

    Buhari not indifferent to farmers, herders clashes – Presidency

    — 6th September 2018

    The newspaper could not but come to terms with the fact that climate change and criminality remained key drivers of the farmers-herdsmen conflict. Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has described as wicked and unfounded insinuations that President Muhammadu Buhari is sympathetic to the activities of violent herdsmen and has been indifferent to their atrocities. Buhari’s Senior…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share