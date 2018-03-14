Joshua spots Wilder, Parker differences

Anthony Joshua was quite complimentary about forthcoming opponent Joseph Parker as the two champions prepare to trade blows in a blockbuster event on March 31.

Four world heavyweight titles will be on the line when WBA, IBF and IBO champion Joshua faces WBO holder Parker at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

In a recent media taping for Sky, the UK broadcasters of the event and worldwide distributors, Joshua outlined the differences between Parker and WBC rival Deontay Wilder.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ recently defeated Luis Ortiz in a brutal New York encounter and ‘AJ’ may not have been impressed by what he witnessed, by the sounds of things.

Joshua told Sky Sports’ The Gloves Are Off: (Joseph Parker is) “More clinical. Wilder throws windmills.

“When he (Parker) throws his shots with a left and a right, if the left don’t hit you, the right catches you as you are moving in and knocks the majority of his opponents out.”

On his own challenge against another champion defending his ‘0’, the 2012 Olympic gold medallist added: “I can’t sit here and talk as if I’m the hardest puncher, I’m the best athlete, and then go and fight Joe Bloggs that no-one has heard of, with 50 losses on his record.

“He took this challenge as an undefeated fighter and so did I. The respect is 50-50,” said Joshua.

Should Joshua come out on top against Parker, the 27 year-old can expect to enter talks with Wilder over the first ever undisputed five-belt world title clash in the history of the sport, as every recognized title would be up for grabs.

A venue in the United States has been mentioned, with the T-Mobile Arena the frontrunner, although Parker will be aiming to halt Joshua’s progress and claim the unified crown for himself.