Joshua: I'll give Povetkin 'proper beating' 

Anthony Joshua has warned Alexander Povetkin that he will endure a “proper beating” if he avoids being knocked out on September 22.

The WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion exclusively told talkSPORT how and when he expects to beat his Russian mandatory challenge ahead of their meeting at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua, 28, began by responding to a question from Hawksbee and Jacobs about the age gap between himself and Povetkin, 39.

“Your body can’t operate the same way when you’re 21,” he declared.

“But even when I fought Klitschko [who was 41], the last thing they lose is their power.

“I’m glad I went through what I went through with Klitschko because if this is another tough fight, I’ve answered so many questions in that fight before so I know what to do in certain situations.”

Later on, AJ discussed his maturing tactical approach to boxing and how that will impact his attitude in his upcoming bout.

The champion continued: “At this level you can’t go in there thinking every shot you throw on someone’s chin is going to knock them out because these are tough guys, they’ve got a lot to fight for.

“It’s about breaking your opponent down round after round.

“If it’s enough, he’ll be out of there 100 per cent. If he’s tough he’s gonna be in for a proper beating.

“He feels like 39, by the time he leaves that ring he’ll be feeling like 69!”

When asked to predict the ending of the fight, Anthony Joshua paused for thought before ultimately settling for a three round spread in which he expects to stop his opponent.

“Let me give you between [rounds] six to eight,” he concluded.

