What Saraki’s defection means is that APC has to quickly put its house in order. For those of us who have been in politics for long, we saw these ugly developments happening in APC now a long time ago and we called the attention of party leaders to all these ominous signs, but I was ignored. Even after PDP held its convention last year, I made a passionate appeal to the APC leadership that the party quickly needs to address the issues of cracks that have started to manifest in the party, but rather than taking my advice, some APC leaders labeled me a pro-PDP person. I was given names, but thank God I’m being vindicated now. Mark my words, if the APC leadership fails to do the needful quickly now, more defections will still take place. Saraki is not going to be the last, others will still follow him.

Then what is the way out for APC, can the situation still be salvaged?

All hopes are not yet lost, and the situation can still be salvaged. But one of the best solutions to the crises in APC is for the party to have a Board of Trustees.