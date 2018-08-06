– The Sun News
Jose

Jose Mourinho reacts to Bayern Munich defeat

— 6th August 2018

Jose Mourinho reflected on a difficult but rewarding pre-season for his Manchester United players, after the Reds were beaten by Bayern Munich in our final outing before the 2018/19 season gets under way.

Javi Martinez’s second-half header condemned United to a narrow 1-0 defeat in Sunday’s friendly at the Allianz Arena as the Reds concluded the pre-season schedule ahead of Friday night’s Premier League opener against Leicester City at Old Trafford.

“Finally, it’s over. Finally, such a difficult pre-season is over. The players were, once more, brilliant, they could not have done better than what they did. Fantastic experience for the boys.

There was a moment I was looking to [Ander] Herrera and there was Axel [Tuanzebe] centre-back to left, Demetri [Mitchell] left wing-back, [James] Garner on the left of midfield, and [Tahith] Chong. And, at the same time, [Robert] Lewandowski on Axel, [Arjen] Robben on Mitchell, [Leon] Goretzka on Garner and Sulle on Chong.

READ ALSO Shun politics of bitterness, Orji Kalu urges Igbo

It was fantastic, absolutely fantastic. We were playing against their best team, their complete squad apart from [Corentin] Tolisso.”

“Once more, a fantastic experience but difficult to make it transfer to do what we want to do in the Premier League, just playing for this kind of pride. We don’t want to come here and lose badly by four or five. We want to get a certain image, a certain competition, which we did for our boys.”

“For the ones who have played a lot of minutes, it was hard once more and Ander [Herrera] we don’t know but it’s between him and Eric [Bailly]. Apart from that, the boys resisted and tomorrow, for them, is a day off.”

“In the week, we have to organise the week in a way so we can be fresh for Friday because, on Friday, the Premier League starts. We play for points and it’s with the players we have.

There is no time to cry. Players are not going to be here on Friday and we have to go with best possible team and with a great mentality.”

Latest

RAY EKPU

Buhari congratulates Ray Ekpu at 70

— 6th August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and co-founder of Newswatch Magazine, Ray Ekpu, on his 70th, and 45 years as a journalist and an administrator. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina had, in a statement, said that President Buhari joined Ekpu’s colleagues in the media…

  • KALU

    Shun politics of bitterness, Orji Kalu urges Igbo

    — 6th August 2018

    Kenneth Udeh – Abia Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has advised the Igbo to eschew politics of bitterness. Dr. Kalu, who had been in the South East to mobilise support for the APC in the 2019 general elections, advised  the Igbo to shun…

  • EKITI

    Ekiti Mega party dissolves into PPN

    — 6th August 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti The Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN), in Ekiti State, at the weekend, had over 4000 members of its executives across the wards, councils and state levels defected to the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN). MPN State Publicity Secretary, Moses Ajagunigbala, said the move by the erstwhile MPN members was informed by the…

  • CBN

    How CBN supported .4m farmers, 1.2m indirect jobs with Anchor Borrower

    — 6th August 2018

    Omodele Adigun; Uche Usim, Abuja Four hundred thousand farmers have so far been supported financially and technically to grow 12 crops under the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The initiative, operated through the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), has also created about 1.2 million indirect…

  • Freedom

    Police say abducted Islamic preacher, two sons regain freedom in Kaduna

    — 6th August 2018

    NAN The Police in Kaduna State on Sunday confirmed that Malam Ahmad Garko, known as Al-Garkawy, an Islamic preacher in Kaduna and his two sons have regained freedom at about 6.30 pm today. The Command’s Public Relations Officers, DSP Mukhtar Aliyu disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview in Kaduna…

