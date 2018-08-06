Jose Mourinho reflected on a difficult but rewarding pre-season for his Manchester United players, after the Reds were beaten by Bayern Munich in our final outing before the 2018/19 season gets under way.

Javi Martinez’s second-half header condemned United to a narrow 1-0 defeat in Sunday’s friendly at the Allianz Arena as the Reds concluded the pre-season schedule ahead of Friday night’s Premier League opener against Leicester City at Old Trafford.

“Finally, it’s over. Finally, such a difficult pre-season is over. The players were, once more, brilliant, they could not have done better than what they did. Fantastic experience for the boys.

There was a moment I was looking to [Ander] Herrera and there was Axel [Tuanzebe] centre-back to left, Demetri [Mitchell] left wing-back, [James] Garner on the left of midfield, and [Tahith] Chong. And, at the same time, [Robert] Lewandowski on Axel, [Arjen] Robben on Mitchell, [Leon] Goretzka on Garner and Sulle on Chong.

It was fantastic, absolutely fantastic. We were playing against their best team, their complete squad apart from [Corentin] Tolisso.”

“Once more, a fantastic experience but difficult to make it transfer to do what we want to do in the Premier League, just playing for this kind of pride. We don’t want to come here and lose badly by four or five. We want to get a certain image, a certain competition, which we did for our boys.”

“For the ones who have played a lot of minutes, it was hard once more and Ander [Herrera] we don’t know but it’s between him and Eric [Bailly]. Apart from that, the boys resisted and tomorrow, for them, is a day off.”

“In the week, we have to organise the week in a way so we can be fresh for Friday because, on Friday, the Premier League starts. We play for points and it’s with the players we have.

There is no time to cry. Players are not going to be here on Friday and we have to go with best possible team and with a great mentality.”