Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has clashed with Paul Pogba over his summer break in LA.

Tuttosport says Barcelona and Juventus would both love to sign the 25-year-old, who starred as France won the World Cup in Russia last month.

And Pogba has chosen not to heed Mourinho’s advice.

Instead, the United midfielder has reportedly chosen to stay in Los Angeles and throw a huge party.

Pogba has spent the last few weeks out in America, spending time with members of the France squad and fellow United midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

And friends and relatives will reportedly be in attendance at Pogba’s party before the United star flies back to Manchester.

Mourinho is said to be furious with his midfield lieutenant and it now seems as if their relationship has taken another knock.