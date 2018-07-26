UK Dailypost

When Manchester United FC Coach, Jose Mourinho talks, he nearly always makes headlines. When he doesn’t, his silence can sometimes say everything.

That was the case when Mourinho talked to the media in Los Angeles on Tuesday when the Manchester United manager gave his latest update in what is becoming an increasingly frustrating transfer window.

Mourinho knows the power of his words – but his refusal to answer a question about his side’s title ambitions spoke volumes. He wants two more players – and he wants the world to know.

Asked if his current squad could wrest the Premier League title from Manchester City next season, he said: “I don’t answer your question.”

Asked why, there was still no response.

Message received – and it’s impossible to think it didn’t make its way through to Ed Woodward report the MEN .

Mourinho’s darkening mood has become a theme of this tour, which started with him bemoaning the absence of his World Cup stars and declaring his fears for the season ahead.

That was interpreted as a clear message to his executive vice-chairman to press on with the transfer business he believes is necessary to turn United into champions.

The pair met up days later and will do so again towards the end of the tour in Detroit or Miami.

But Mourinho has wasted no time in trying to drive home his point in the meantime, with messages of both the covert and overt variety.

In an interview with ESPN , he confirmed the need for two more arrivals, following the signings of Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant for a combined £75m.

Just 24 hours later came his ‘no comment’ to United’s title chances.

He is making little attempt to disguise his mood and is content to issue public messages to Woodward if necessary after insisting last week he was in the dark over the club’s transfer business.