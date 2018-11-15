Let me say that sometimes seeing is believing, because the impression given outside not only on Plateau but sometimes when a visitor is coming to Nigeria, people will tell you at the airport that you have to be very careful and also what the international community say about this country is unfortunate. I like the way, my friend, the director-general of the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC) Otunba Segun Runsewe said at the conference telling us that the western stereotypes were figment of their imagination because they tell a wrong story about Nigeria and it is high time we gave them the right perspective through our rich culture and right narrative. And again the impressions given about Jos by outsiders are different from the reality. When you come to the state, now you will see a lot of traffic, right from the entrance of the state to the city, you will see a lot of traffic, virtually every week. Recently I have a meeting with the business community and they were telling me that hotels are now too small to accommodate visitors in the state, and they are telling me that they are looking for opportunity to build more hotels to accommodate people during the weekends and even lamented about scarcity of accommodation during holidays. So when I hear people saying that there is no peace in Plateau, I wonder which part of Plateau they are referring to.

At least most of you have been in Jos the past 48 hours and up to a week you can see that there were no crisis anywhere unlike the sentiment by some media and social media that Plateau State is no go area. But as a Governor of the state, I know it is not a no go area, it is a peaceful, accommodating place and very hospitable for people. Yes you have some pocket of crisis in some villages here and there, which is almost what happened in every state and even most countries of the world. There is no state or country that will say they are leaving peacefully without having any crisis, so if there is no crisis in those countries, it means then there is no need for police and the Army, but since it occur in one time or the other, that is why we have Police and Army. But then, the magnitude of exaggeration or escalation of any crisis is what we are pleading to always downplay, not to always overemphasize that Plateau State or the capital, Jos is not a no go area. The better part of my tenure, about three and a half years we all enjoyed the serenity of the state, we celebrated home coming of most footballers, musicians and others stars that started their career from Jos and as it is now, we are also –planning to enjoy ourselves at the end of the year, because on yearly basis, we do invite people to come and take advantage of the weather so I think that impression of insecurity is not true reflection of what you see in Plateau State.