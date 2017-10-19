Jos killings: NAF deploys fighter planes

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), says it has deployed some of its fighter jets and personnel to Jos, the Plateau State capital to curtail the senseless killings of innocent persons there.

It also says the deployment is to stop the possible spread of violence which erupted few days ago to other parts of the State and support security outfit of Operation SAFE HAVEN.

Director information and Public Relation Air Commodore Adesanya Olatokumbo, who made this known in a statement, said the “deployment was ordered by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, in compliance with the directive of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, to ensure that an end is put to the current spate of violence and killings in the state. “The deployment is also to ensure the prevention of reprisal attacks, which could escalate the conflict.

The NAF spokesman, listed the deployed air assets to include the L-39ZA aircraft and the EC-135 helicopter, which he said are to provide necessary air cover to the surface forces participating in the Operation in the State.

He said “the NAF has always acted in aid of civil authority, whenever called upon to do so, in line with its statutory role.

“The NAF, apart from its presence in the North East to fight Boko Haram insurgents, has also deployed its air assets and personnel in recent times to Kafachan in Southern Kaduna and Takum in Taraba State to stop incessant communal clashes.

“The NAF remains focused on its primary responsibility of ensuring the security of the citizenry while continuing to count on their support and understanding.