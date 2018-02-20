The Sun News
Latest
20th February 2018 - ‘Chicken Crisis’ in Britain as KFC closes down stores
20th February 2018 - Lagosians react to women paying for their own weddings
20th February 2018 - Illegal border crossings into Europe dropped by 60 per cent in 2017
20th February 2018 - Jos DISCO refutes allegation of tariff hike
20th February 2018 - Air Force to establish base in Nasarawa
20th February 2018 - Adeleke varsity matriculates 1,113 for 2017/2018 academic session
20th February 2018 - Fulani herders take oath to assure peace in Ekiti
20th February 2018 - Demolition of my house shows el-Rufai can’t stand political pressure – Hunkuyi
20th February 2018 - Kogi PDP slams Gov. Bello’s N2b mega rally
20th February 2018 - Fuel scarcity: DPR blames NNPC for shortfall in supplies
Home / National / Jos DISCO refutes allegation of tariff hike

Jos DISCO refutes allegation of tariff hike

— 20th February 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Managing Director of Jos Electricity Distribution Company, Mohammed Modibbo, has urged electricity consumers in Plateau State to ignore the rumour making rounds that the company’s tariff is the most exorbitant in the country.

Modibbo, in a press statement issued, on Tuesday, in Jos, Plateau State capital, by head, Corporate Communication, Dr. Friday Adakole Elijah, refuted the allegation and said the rumour, which is capable of creating civil unrest, is baseless and untrue.

He said the Company’s retail tariff remains within the same bracket as other distribution companies in the country and the current tariff regime has not changed since its approval by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) after extensive customer consultation in December, 2015.

He further stressed that contrary to the speculation fuelled by mischief makers, distribution Companies are facing severe liquidity constraints as they are charging far below cost prices in the delivery of Electricity to its customers.

Modibbo asserted that if actual economic indices or parameters such as inflation and foreign exchanges are applied to the tariff, consumers are likely to witness 100 percent increase in the cost of electricity.

He maintained that despite these challenges and inability to recover cost coupled with negative cash flow, the Companies were still investing to improve the network and quality of supply to its customers.

Modibbo explained, “The Company maintained uniform tariffs for its customers in all its franchise states of Bauchi, Benue, Gombe and Plateau. The allegation that we are charging different tariffs in Plateau state and that Plateau tariffs are higher than what is obtainable in our other franchise states is not true”

The Managing Director noted that there has been steady increase in energy supply in the franchise areas of Plateau, Benue, Bauchi, and Gombe states since last year, adding that this largely contributed to the increase in amount customers pay for their consumption.

Modibbo further urged members of the public to desist from peddling rumors capable of creating civil unrest and called on customers to work together with the company to protect these vital assets and contribute to the effort of Government in Nation building.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Jos DISCO refutes allegation of tariff hike

— 20th February 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Managing Director of Jos Electricity Distribution Company, Mohammed Modibbo, has urged electricity consumers in Plateau State to ignore the rumour making rounds that the company’s tariff is the most exorbitant in the country. Modibbo, in a press statement issued, on Tuesday, in Jos, Plateau State capital, by head, Corporate Communication, Dr. Friday…

  • Air Force to establish base in Nasarawa

    — 20th February 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia The Nigerian Air force has expressed its readiness to establish a base, in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital. This, it believed, would bring an end to crises in the state. Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar disclosed this, on Tuesday, when he paid a courtesy visit on Governor Umaru Tanko…

  • Adeleke varsity matriculates 1,113 for 2017/2018 academic session

    — 20th February 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo A total of 1,113 students have been formally admitted into various academic disciplines of the Adeleke University Ede, Osun State, for the 2017/2018 academic session. Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ekundayo Alao, administered the Oath of Honour to the new students during the university’s 7th matriculation ceremony held at the institution’s permanent…

  • Fulani herders take oath to assure peace in Ekiti

    — 20th February 2018

    Fulani herders in Ekiti and South West have taken a traditional oath binding on them to assure the host communities in Ekiti, and by extension, the South West of Nigeria, that they would no longer behave unruly, kill or allow their cattle to stray into farms. The traditional oath, revealed to be an effective cultural…

  • Demolition of my house shows el-Rufai can’t stand political pressure – Hunkuyi

    — 20th February 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna Following the demolition of his house in the early hours of Tuesday by Kaduna State Government, Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi (APC North), has said the action showed that Governor, Nasir el-rufai cannot stand political pressure. Sen. Hunkuyi had, few weeks back, donated his personal house at number 11 Sambo Road as the secretariat…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share