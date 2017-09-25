Jordanian Air Force Commander arrives Nigeria

The Commander of the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF), Maj.-Gen. Yousef Al-Hnaity, on Sunday arrived in Nigeria on a week-long working visit to Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, said in Abuja that the visit was to further explore areas of collaboration between RJAF and NAF.

The director recalled that Nigerian Air Force chiefs visited Jordan in August to initiate collaboration between RJAF and NAF.

“The visit to RJAF was fruitful, leading to a promise to provide necessary military assistance and training to NAF.

“While in Nigeria, the top military officer from Jordan will pay a courtesy call on the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, and the CAS, all in Abuja.

“He will also visit several NAF bases including the ones in Kaduna State and Lagos State, as well as interact with NAF frontline pilots in Maiduguri and Yola,” he said.

Adesanya expressed optimism that the country would benefit greatly from the visit, particularly in area of capacity building for NAF pilots and aircraft engineers who could train with their Jordanian counterparts.

He noted that Jordan shared similar security challenges with Nigeria as well as experiences that would impact positively on the global efforts to deal with terrorism. (NAN)