Home / National / Jordanian Air Force Commander arrives Nigeria

Jordanian Air Force Commander arrives Nigeria

— 25th September 2017

The Commander of the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF), Maj.-Gen. Yousef Al-Hnaity, on Sunday arrived in Nigeria on a week-long working visit to Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, said in Abuja that the visit was to further explore areas of collaboration between RJAF and NAF.

The director recalled that Nigerian Air Force chiefs visited Jordan in August to initiate collaboration between RJAF and NAF.

“The visit to RJAF was fruitful, leading to a promise to provide necessary military assistance and training to NAF.

“While in Nigeria, the top military officer from Jordan will pay a courtesy call on the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, and the CAS, all in Abuja.

“He will also visit several NAF bases including the ones in Kaduna State and Lagos State, as well as interact with NAF frontline pilots in Maiduguri and Yola,” he said.

Adesanya expressed optimism that the country would benefit greatly from the visit, particularly in area of capacity building for NAF pilots and aircraft engineers who could train with their Jordanian counterparts.

He noted that Jordan shared similar security challenges with Nigeria as well as experiences that would impact positively on the global efforts to deal with terrorism. (NAN)

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 25th September 2017 at 8:46 am
    Igbos of south east of Biafra have Disintegrated under God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. Biafran Interim Government takes effect from October 1st 2017 with Anyim Pius Anyim as interim president. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 25th September 2017 at 10:54 am
    If the enemy’s bomb mistakenly drop on Biafran Soil in this BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR in which every Biafran is a soldier, the enemy’s land will be buried with missiles. Biafra will rebuild whatever the enemy damage in Biafraland, but the enemy wont be able to rebuild Biafran destructions in their land. God Is With Us!!!

