Jones Abiri: Court delivers judgment in N200m suit against DSS— 4th September 2018
Godwin Tsa, Abuja
Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court will, on September 13, 2018, deliver judgment in the N200 million fundamental enforcement rights suit instituted by the recently released journalist, Jones Abiri, against the Department of State Services (DSS).
Justice Dimgba who is sitting as a vacation Judge fixed the date yesterday, after counsel to both parties to the suit adopted their arguments for and against the suit.
In the suit marked FHC/ ABJ/CS/698/2018, and filed by Femi Falana (SAN), Abari, a publisher of a Bayelsa State-based weekly paper, Weekly Source, told the court that he was arrested by operatives of Nigeria’s State security service in July 21, 2016 and detained till July 2018 without trial.
READ ALSO: 2019: No room for APC in Kwara – PDP leaders
While describing his arrest and detention as unlawful, illegal and unconstitutional, the embattled journalist has asked the court to compel the SSS to pay him the sum of N200 million as general and aggravated damages for the illegal violation of his rights and torture experienced during his detention by the operatives.
His counsel, Samuel Ogala argued that the prolonged detention of his client without trial violates his right to personal liberty, dignity of person, freedom of association and fair hearing among others.
He rooted his case on the provisions of the 1999 constitution as well as Articles of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act CAP A10) laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004.
Ogala further submitted that the detention of his client at Abuja by the respondent without access to his medical doctors, since July 21, 2016, till date is illegal and unconstitutional as it violates his fundamental rights to health as enshrined in Articles 16 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act CAP A10) laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004.
He accordingly urged the court to grant the reliefs sought in the motion on notice.
However, counsel to the SSS, Godwin Agbadua urged the court to dismiss the suit on the ground that the offence upon which the applicant was being held was acts of militancy, which is punishable by death.
Agbadua informed the court through a counter affidavits that Abiri was hiding under the Journalism profession to carry out criminal activities.
The State Security Service further told the court that in his confessional statement he volunteered to them, Abiri confessed that “he and others conceived the idea of the Joint Niger Delta Liberation Force (JNDLF) in Bayelsa in 2016.”
READ ALSO: Ozubulu massacre: Rights group calls for release of 94-year-old priest, 5 others
That the Journalist is the leader of the Joint Revolutionary Council of the Joint Niger Delta Liberation Force, which have separatist inclinations and known ties with criminal gangs.
Agbadua further informed that court that “the applicant voluntarily stated his nickname as General Akotebe Darikoro and that he is the leader and media Coordinator of the group.
That they carried out two weeks attacks at Ogboinbiri and Brass pipelines that distribute crude oil in Bayelsa State.
The secret service further told the court that “they demanded N250 Millom from Agip Oil Nigeria Limited to stop an attack on their facilities.”
“That between June and July 2016, the JNDLF blew up Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) trunk line in Ogboinbiri, Southern Ijaw LGA and bombing of oil pipeline belonging to Shell Development Company (SPDC) at Brass Local Government Area.”
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Group ask court to stop Saraki, Ekweremadu’s impeachment3rd September 2018
-
Judge hands off suit on Delta APC ward congresses3rd September 2018
-
Latest
Jones Abiri: Court delivers judgment in N200m suit against DSS— 4th September 2018
Godwin Tsa, Abuja Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court will, on September 13, 2018, deliver judgment in the N200 million fundamental enforcement rights suit instituted by the recently released journalist, Jones Abiri, against the Department of State Services (DSS). Justice Dimgba who is sitting as a vacation Judge fixed…
-
2019: No room for APC in Kwara – PDP leaders— 4th September 2018
Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin “The All Progressives Congress (APC) can only dream of winning Kwara state in the forthcoming general election but beyond that, the party is going nowhere in the state.” This was the position of former leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who refused to defect to the APC and have emerged as…
-
Ozubulu massacre: Rights group calls for release of 94-year-old priest, 5 others— 4th September 2018
Aloysius Attah, Onitsha A civil society rights group, International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) has called on Anambra State Government and the police to unconditionally release and acquit a 94-year-old, Chief Priest of Ndiekwulu Deity, Ozubulu and five others arrested and remanded in prison custody since last July. Board Chairman of…
-
Industrialisation policy has put Edo economy on growth path – Obaseki— 4th September 2018
Edo in diaspora snap up property slots in Emotan Gardens Estate Governor Godwin Obaseki has said the Edo State’s Industrial Development Policy has put the state on an economic growth path that is absorbing local manpower. He said the state has been working on the comprehensive industrialisation policy with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation…
-
Defection: My role as John the Baptist – Uduaghan— 4th September 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba Immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, has said his recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is to mobilise virtually every PDP member in the Niger Delta region into the All Progressives Congress (APC). Uduaghan defected last week and said described himself as John the Baptist, an indication…
-
Entertainment
Bisola Aiyeola Wins Brand New Car at AMVCA 2018— 2nd September 2018
Singer and actress, Bisola Aiyeola,was honoured at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2018 as she went home with the Trail Blazers Award. READ ALSO AMVCA 2018: `18 Hours’ emerges overall best movie The award came with a brand new car courtesy of Multichoice Nigeria. It would be recalled that Bisola was part of the…
South-West Report
INCREDIBLE: 10 years of uninterrupted blackout— 30th August 2018
“This same senatorial district subjected to many years of uninterrupted darkness is the home of the Omotoso Nigeria Integrated Power Plant that is supposed to generate 530 mega watts. Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure These are hard and harsh times for residents in the six local governments that make up Ondo South Senatorial District. This is because…
-
Abuja Metro
Behold, Abuja’s new prostitution ring— 29th August 2018
The FCT has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies lure poverty-stricken girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies now lure beautifully-endowed but poverty-stricken innocent girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution in the name…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
Python Dance 3: Anxiety in South East— 2nd September 2018
The IPOB did not hide its feelings on the plan for another Python Dance in the Southeast as the group has already declared a total strike on September 14 ■ As Ndigbo reject new military exercise ■ Fear stems from previous operations, closeness to 2019 elections ■ Army gives reasons, says no going back on…
Literary Review
Book Party: CORA unveils NLNG playwrights— 1st September 2018
NLNG’s Corporate Affairs Manager Mr Andy Odeh said the collaboration with CORA was aimed at helping to build a better Nigeria. Henry Akubuiro They sat on the stage at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, full of mirth and expectations. None was spooked. It was their chance to hog the limelight. Of the dozens that entered…
-
Lifeline
Group tutors Nnokwa youths on education, new skills— 3rd September 2018
The scheme was open to all youths from Nnokwa town and beyond, targeted at enriching their knowledge and equipping them to overcome the challenges of life. Job Osazuwa Eminent indigenes of Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, on the platform of the Nnokwa Progress Union (NPU), Lagos branch, recently exposed youths, teenagers and…
Education Review
I never thought I’ll emerge UTME highest scorer – Israel Zakari— 28th August 2018
Israel’s mother, Mrs Jummai Zakari, a widow who works in a bank in Lagos, said she became a single mother 14 years ago Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Master Israel Zakari, the lad that scored the highest mark in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) said he never thought he could achieve the feat. “I read…
-
TSWeekend
How Elizabeth Adoga became The Face of Prestige Nigeria— 31st August 2018
Pretty Elizabeth Adoga has emerged winner of this year’s edition of The Face of Prestige Nigeria held at Rockview Hotel, Apapa, Lagos on Saturday, August 25. Adoga clinched the coveted crown after a keen contest having trounced 10 other contestants. Speaking on her victory, she said: “I am excited I won. I knew I was…
Opinion
Mainstreaming health in 2019 political discourse— 3rd September 2018
The 2019 political discourse should be issue- based and bringing health into it is very fundamental because a healthy nation… Victor Oliver Abel In accordance with the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, health is a fundamental human right indispensable for the exercise of other human rights. Every human being is entitled to…
Columnists
-
So much for national interest— 3rd September 2018
National interest depends on who drives it, what drives it or drives the driver… Tony Iwuoma Many things make me to weep for and over Nigeria. Many times. I weep because Nigerians find it difficult to comprehend a matter as simple as not having a nation. It gets too much on my rickety heart when…
-
In search of political mentors (7): Here comes the non-politician— 3rd September 2018
Ladies and Gentlemen, please rise and give it up for former Governor of Akwa Ibom state: His Excellency, Arc. (Obong) Victor Attah, FNIA. God bless Nigeria! Michael Bush [Continued from last Monday] Your cacophonous affirmative chorus confirms that you want the unveiling now. That should come presently. Let’s tee off with what golfers call an…
-
Primary hurdles in party primaries— 3rd September 2018
It is 166 days to the 2019 General Elections. Going by INEC’s schedule of activities… the next main item on the agenda is party primaries. Andy Ezeani Nigeria’s democracy is on the cusp again. Not that it has ever departed thence. Virtually every day of Nigeria’s democracy since 1999 has been a critical juncture. The…
-
Theresa May, Nigeria and Africa!— 3rd September 2018
What Africa needs to do is to develop her human resource and technical capacities to rise up to the new global business frontiers. Eric Osagie She stopped over last week. Decked in a colourful jacket and smart pair of trousers, Theresa May, the British Prime Minister, exuded the pomp and power of Great Britain, our…
-
2019 presidential contenders and pretenders— 3rd September 2018
Top on the list of the PDP contenders is former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The man has been mobilising and seeking support across the country. Casmir Igbokwe The tempo of political activities has heightened. More political parties have joined the fray. More intrigues have come to play. More importantly, sundry presidential aspirants have emerged. It…
-
The Mum who broke her son’s virginity— 1st September 2018
Pity her, a mum and her only son, her last born, discussing a sex issue! A lady told me her pains the day she was teaching sex matters to her son. Osondu Anyalechi In 1948, my first year in school, our teacher asked us, how babies were born. I had no idea and nobody in…
-
Being A Dad: How to build strong father-son relationship— 1st September 2018
Get involved in father-son activities. Fathers and sons can have quality time by developing interests in same things. Kate Halim Father-son relationships can be complex. Fathers and sons with widely different interests can find it hard to relate to one another. Sometimes dads and sons feel competitive against one another. Their male tendencies to not…
-
What if she hands you condom before sex?— 1st September 2018
When a lady insists you use a condom and even goes ahead to provide one when you have none, she limits her chances of risking her life having abortions Amaka Nicholas You meet a girl, you ask her out and she agrees. On your first, second or even third date, there is kissing and necking. You…
-
Between Buhari’s supporters and other Nigerians— 1st September 2018
This is not an attempt to tar and feather all of the president’s men and supporters as dumb and extremists, which will be an unfair characterization. Clem Aguiyi In recent times I’ve met fellow countrymen, who are very disillusioned about our broken politics and political process to the extent that even if the ballot boxes and…
-
My son mistakes ‘defection’ for ‘defecation’— 1st September 2018
“Daddy, I am not talking of exam or INEC, jo.” It is then it occurred to me that my son and I are speaking different languages. “Ok, I now understand” Chika Abanobi “Daddy, I want to defect.’ That was the statement I heard from Junior before I interjected with the question: “to which of the…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply