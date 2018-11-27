Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s book launch last week was like a bazaar in which many people came to place on record their affection for a man previously vilified. Four years ago, following his defeat at the presidential election, Jonathan was seen as a villain. He was demonised. He was heckled and called all manner of names. Some said his government consecrated corruption. Others said he was weak, clueless, and unfit to be president.

In just one day last week, Jonathan became the poster boy of Nigerian politics. Just about everyone paid tribute to the man. All those who chastised Jonathan and his government, including President Muhammadu Buhari and senior officials of the government, hailed Jonathan. What has changed about Jonathan and his profile? How did a man who had remained silent since he was bundled out of office four years ago suddenly become the man widely sought after by his political adversaries and allies?

It is often said that time reconciles enemies and repairs all wounds. This was precisely what happened last week. Whether the banter, handshakes, uproarious jokes, and laughter were genuine remain uncertain. As renowned English playwright William Shakespeare said, it is often difficult to decipher the mind’s construction through the face.

Jonathan used the opportunity to reveal many things he had withheld from Nigerian people since the 2015 presidential election. Everyone had waited for him to provide insights into what happened before, during, and after the election, and why he took the path of honour to quit his position as president rather than hang on to contest the election outcome up to the Supreme Court. At his book launch, Jonathan said there were national and international forces that conspired to undermine his re-election bid. Coming nearly four years after that landmark election, you could say the revelations have come very late. Some people have described his narrative as an expression of resentment.

Jonathan said one of the reasons why he was defeated at the 2015 presidential election was the vaulting political ambition, as well as lack of support and commitment by some of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governors who engaged in duplicitous activities designed to enhance their political careers. He said those PDP governors who changed camp to dine with the political foe, the APC, did so mainly for their economic aggrandisement.