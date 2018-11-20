Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former Ghanaian President, John Mahama, has said former President Goodluck Jonathan, accepting defeat in 2015 before the announcement of the final of the presidential elections, did not come as a surprise.

Mahama, who is the Special guest of honour at Jonathan‘s book, ‘My Transition Hours,’ presentation at the Congress Hall of the hotel.

He described Jonathan as a man whose life took a trajectory no one could have predicted, ending up as the a president.

READ ALSO: Fans, celebrities mourn radio presenter, Tosyn Bucknor

According to the former Ghanaian President, Jonathan is an academic that who found himself in politics.

Mahama said, Jonathan’s relaxed approach to Presidency, explains his celebrated success.

“He is not a very expressive or talkative person. I have had to draw him out at various occasions to join conversations.

“Our live’s have followed similar circumstances. He brought certain humbleness, level headedness to politics.

“The decision he took in 2015 was not surprising at all. For him, politics is not about life and death.

“Some people asked me to speak to him when he was losing that as a typical African leader, he may not want to leave. I told them it was not necessary, that I know him.

“His action has consolidated democracy in Nigeria and his name will always be written in gold.

“All African politicians can take a leaf from his life.”