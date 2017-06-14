The Sun News
Latest
14th June 2017 - Jonathan wasn’t competent to continue in 2015, says Oshiomhole
14th June 2017 - 2019: Igbo youths demand presidency or Biafra
14th June 2017 - Abuja, Lagos record highest crime rate in 2016 –NBS
14th June 2017 - Aigbe Osano Chelsea 09053516290
14th June 2017 - Power sector needs whistle-blowers – Fashola
14th June 2017 - The Sun invasion: Call EFCC to order, NPAN tells FG
14th June 2017 - Budget: NASS has no right to inject new projects –Osinbajo
14th June 2017 - Presidents should not appoint INEC Chairmen –Jega
14th June 2017 - Obiano’s humane approach to leadership
13th June 2017 - Anti-Putin protests called ‘dangerous provocation’
Home / Cover / Politics / Jonathan wasn’t competent to continue in 2015, says Oshiomhole

Jonathan wasn’t competent to continue in 2015, says Oshiomhole

— 14th June 2017

Immediate past governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, has said former president Goodluck Jonathan was not competent to continue with the leadership of the country in 2015.

He said the competence expected from the Jonathan administration never materialised, and that even the most basic things were not adequately done.

In a conversation with The Interview magazine, Oshiomhole quoted Jonathan as admitting that he did not do much for the South-South region.

“If you follow my commentary two, three years into his administration, it was clear that even the most basic things were not properly done. Competence that was expected was not there.

“The level of fairness was not there. And even if you were to talk about the sentiment of servicing the geo-political zones, the South-South had nothing to boast of. Even the road to Yenagoa did not show that a president came from that area. I have travelled across Nigeria and we, in the South, cannot say this is our dividend.

“He, himself, agreed that he did not do much for the South-South. Actually, that was not the real question. The real question was: what did he do?

“Also, I remember asking the chief of army staff the day the president wanted to postpone the election (from February 14), I said, ‘Two weeks ago, you said the Armed Forces were ready for the election. Now, you are saying Boko Haram is controlling how many local governments. Your Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took over 774 local governments, now you have ceded territories to Boko Haram’.

“So, I was convinced and I arrived at a conclusion that Nigeria was in great danger if we did not effect a change in the political leadership. That was how we parted ways.

“I remember he, Jonathan, called me about four days to the election over an advert I did. In the advert, I showed the pictures of the immigration recruitment they purported to have done in a stadium.

“That was the height of incompetence – that the Federal Government would defraud the unemployed youths, ask them to pay some fees to attract a federal job,” Oshiomhole said.

Regarding the performance of the incumbent Muhammadu Buhari administration, Oshiomhole said despite the obvious challenges, “the country has regained some level of self-confidence.”

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Jonathan wasn’t competent to continue in 2015, says Oshiomhole

— 14th June 2017

Immediate past governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, has said former president Goodluck Jonathan was not competent to continue with the leadership of the country in 2015. He said the competence expected from the Jonathan administration never materialised, and that even the most basic things were not adequately done. In a conversation with The Interview magazine,…

Share

  • 2019: Igbo youths demand presidency or Biafra

    — 14th June 2017

    From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) declared, yesterday that the South East will not accept any position less than  a president of Igbo extraction in 2019. They said this is the only solution to Biafra agitation in the zone. The Igbo group stated this after  a meeting in Enugu, yesterday, and added that…

    Share

  • Abuja, Lagos record highest crime rate in 2016 –NBS

    — 14th June 2017

    The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Lagos State reported a total of 58,566 crime cases in 2016. The NBS stated this in a crime statistics reported by Type and State in 2016 and posted on the bureau’s website yesterday in Abuja. According to the bureau, the FCT and…

    Share

  • Power sector needs whistle-blowers – Fashola

    — 14th June 2017

    Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has called on the Federal Government to extend its ‘whistle-blowing’ policy to the power sector, in a bid to curb energy theft. Fashola made the appeal in Enugu State, at the 16th Power Sector monthly meeting, sponsored by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, yesterday. The former Lagos…

    Share

  • The Sun invasion: Call EFCC to order, NPAN tells FG

    — 14th June 2017

    The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has expressed grave concern over  Monday’s invasion of the corporate Head Office of The Sun Publishing Limited in Apapa, Lagos, by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) with a call on the “Federal Government and all people of reason and goodwill to call the…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share