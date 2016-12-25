The Sun News
Home / Politics / Jonathan was not pressured to concede defeat –ex-president’s aide

Jonathan was not pressured to concede defeat –ex-president’s aide

— 25th December 2016

Media adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ikechukwu Eze  has faulted a claim that the former president was pressured to concede defeat after he lost the last Presidential Election to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, General Muhammadu Buhari.
The denial followed a report in which the former president was to have been persuaded to concede defeat at a meeting where ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo reportedly told Jonathan “if you win, I will support you; but for God’s sake, if you lose, just go quietly,”
A statement by the ex-President’s aide read in part: “Our attention has been drawn to an interview where one Mr. Kenny Martins faulted the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s recent assertion that he conceded defeat after the last Presidential election without anybody’s prompting, because he believed “it was the right thing to do.”   In opting to disagree with Jonathan, Martins claimed that the former President was indeed persuaded to concede defeat at a meeting where ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo was said to have told Jonathan “if you win, I will support you; but for God’s sake, if you lose, just go quietly.”
The statement noted that Jonathan’s visit to Obasanjo at the height of the campaign for the 2015 Presidential election was highly publicized, adding that it was a visit undertaken by Jonathan to seek his predecessor’s support for his re-election bid.   “We wish to place it on record that the issue of ‘losing and conceding defeat’ was neither mentioned nor discussed at the meeting.
“We deplore the mischief of needlessly dragging in the names of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and Bishop David Oyedepo, Winners Chapel General Overseer, simply because they were in attendance. We can however confirm that the two respected men of God were at the meeting, to the extent that they believed that Obasanjo and his political godson Jonathan, who were then having some differences, should be reconciled for the good of the nation,” it stated.

1 Comment

  1. Christopher 25th December 2016 at 6:13 am
    Reply

    It is quite clear that Martins was seeking attention because he has become politically irrelevant in his local government area in Ogun State.

