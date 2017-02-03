The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
3rd February 2017 - PMAN land: I have been vindicated –Tee Mac
3rd February 2017 - Tuface’s date with destiny
3rd February 2017 - Batman Lego hits cinemas February 10
3rd February 2017 - How Mercy Johnson almost dumped acting career ‘cos London-based lover promised her marriage
3rd February 2017 - AY, Ali Baba set to thrill as Bowjoint Unchained berths
3rd February 2017 - PMAN throws weight behind Havana Carnival
3rd February 2017 - BOOK REVIEW : Stella Obasanjo: She came, she handled and she conquered
3rd February 2017 - INNOSON’s confidence in Buhari and the economy
3rd February 2017 - Overcoming the power sector challenge
3rd February 2017 - Conflict of religion and citizenship as Muslim America boycots Trump’s America (2)
Home / Cover / National / Jonathan to Buhari: Implement 2014 confab recommendations

Jonathan to Buhari: Implement 2014 confab recommendations

— 3rd February 2017

By Emma Njoku

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged President Muhammad Buhari to implement recommendations of the 2014 National Conference on independent Religious Equity Commission.

Jonathan said establishment of the commission will help apprehend perpetrators of ethnic and religious violence.

He also added that existence of the commission would end impunity as well as religious tension across the country.

Jonathan said this when he met with a United States of America Congress Sub Committee on Threats of Religious Intolerance in Nigeria and the Niger Delta Question, recently.

The former president also discussed challenges facing Christians in Nigeria and the Niger Delta issue.

Jonathan, who was invited by the sub committee and spoke in his capacity as Chairman of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation,  said implementation of the “resolutions of the 2014 national conference is the panacea that will prevent ethnic and religious tensions that lead to crises, such as the recent Southern Kaduna killings.”

In a statement by his spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan also said he fully aligned with the views of the 2014 National Conference which called for true and fiscal federalism as the way out of agitations in the region and in other parts of Nigeria.

The former president also identified impunity as a factor that contributes to the reoccurrence of such violence, and noted that, if those behind previous violence were not prosecuted, then, individuals and groups of like minds would be emboldened to repeat the same act.

He also said interventionist agencies like the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) tend not to be effective due to over-politicisation.

The former president opined that the development of a state like Akwa-Ibom has proved that what the region needed was resource control and not interventionist agencies.

Dr. Jonathan also talked about his efforts to end impunity, specifically citing the case of Kabiru Sokoto, the mastermind of the Christmas Day bombing of Saint Theresa’s Catholic Church in Madalla, in Niger State.

Sokoto was subsequently arrested, prosecuted, convicted and imprisoned by Jonathan’s administration and was the first successful prosecution of a terrorist attack on a place of worship in Nigeria’s history.

He said: “That promise was fulfilled on December 20, 2013 when Kabiru Umar, also known as Kabiru Sokoto, was sentenced to life imprisonment after my administration investigated that crime, identified him as the mastermind, arrested him and diligently prosecuted him and some of his associates.”

The former president also noted that his administration’s prosecution of the perpetrators of the deadly bombing of an office of the Independent National Electoral Commission also in Madalla on April 8,

2011 was the first successful prosecution of terrorists in Nigeria.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of the U.S. House Sub-Committee on Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights and International Organisations, Congressman Christopher H Smith and other influential staff of the committee.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 3rd February 2017 at 5:36 am
    Reply

    Jonathan need to face reality now despite any kind of heart he may have to avoid the mistake Zik made which has gone down the history till date as far as eastern region of Republic Of Biafra is concerned. The name Nigeria is very irrelevant in 21st century of today- no reasonable country will not ignore it. The relevant name in 21st century of today is Republic Of Biafra. It is the name needed in International community, African community, in the territory presently called Nigeria- social, economic etc., it is the name that will uplift Africa in this 21st century world, which is important to Africa and International community economy etc. Jonathan should know that if he follows Obasanjo, he is gone. Obasanjo do not have “basics”- he betrayed east, west, north. Yoruba will soon tell him the history, so will the north. Without Murtalar, Abiola’s deaths and puppet of the north he is, he wouldn’t have the record as president etc. The worst that can happen to any is not to have “basics” which is ones background, security etc. Jonathan should know that eastern region of Republic Of Biafra is his “basics” as a native, if he hesitate to serve as interim president of Republic Of Biafra, he will be replaced- millions Biafrans can serve adequately in that capacity etc.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Aso Rock yet to get N5.7bn from 2016 budget

— 3rd February 2017

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The State House has said, it is yet to receive about N5.745 billion of its 2016 budget representing 52.5 per cent of N10.9 billion approved. The Villa said it has so far received a total of N5.196 billion as capital release from the 2016 budget amounting to 47.5 per cent of its budget. This was…

  • FG awards contract for dredging of River Benue

    — 3rd February 2017

    The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has confirmed that the Federal Government has awarded contract for the dredging of the critical part of River Benue. Amaechi, who disclosed this at the 2017 budget defence before members  of the Senate Committee on Marine Transport yesterday in Abuja, said that work will soon commence on the…

  • 128 companies jostle for NNPC’s 800,000 barrels crude contract

    — 3rd February 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), yesterday disclosed that 128 companies participated in its technical bid tender for about 800,000 barrels of crude oil under the Direct Sales and Direct Purchase (DSDP) arrangement. Speaking in Abuja at the formal bid opening, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, said…

  • N’Delta: AGIP responsible for 2,418 oil spills –DPR 

    — 3rd February 2017

    From Kemi Yesufu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Director of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Mordecai Ladan, yesterday, disclosed that a total of 2,418 oil spills occurred between 2010 and 2016 arising from the operations of Nigerian AGIP Oil Company (NAOC). Speaking at an investigative hearing of the Nasiru Sule-Garo-led House of Representatives Adhoc Committee…

  • CBN to sanction banks borrowing without security

    — 3rd February 2017

    The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has threatened to suspend deposit money banks that borrow without adequate security from its Standing Lending Facility (SLF). In a circular released on Wednesday, the CBN announced new rules to be followed by banks wanting to borrow cash from fellow banks or the CBN to cover their temporary shortfalls or…

Archive

February 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351