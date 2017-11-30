Jonathan surrounded himself with bigots, says Gov Shettima
— 30th November 2017
From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, has said that the greatest undoing of former president, Goodluck Jonathan as a leader was squandering his goodwill and surrounding himself with ethnic and religious bigots.
Speaking at the unveiling of Bolaji Abdullahi’s book, ‘On A Platter Of Gold: How Jonathan Won And Lost Nigeria’ in Abuja, the Borno governor insisted that the ex-president fumbled in his handling of the Chibok School girls kidnap.
In his welcome address as the chairman of the occasion, he took a swipe at Jonathan for plotting his impeachment and later ordered the immediate arrests of the Chibok school principal and the then State Commissioner of Police.
Itemizing those he referred to as ethnic and religious bigots that surrounded Jonathan, Gov Shettima listed Asari Dokubo, chief Edwin Clark, Tompolo, late Oronto Doglas, Orisajafor among others.
The Kidnap of the Chibock girls you masterminded is haunting you and you will never know peace. For now your relief is to call GEJ name but soon, mentioning that name will worsen matters for you. All those innocent girls suffering in your hands and their parents and relations – it shall never be well with you and your group. God is a god of vengeance. Take note that you will never go near GEJ’s qualification so stop calling some one who is more than you in all aspects.