Jonathan, S'South govs, leaders, others to grace Yenagoa restructuring rally

Jonathan, S’South govs, leaders, others to grace Yenagoa restructuring rally

— 24th March 2018

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), under the eadership of Chief (Dr.) Edwin Kiagbodo Clark holds a mega rally in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State to demand the restructuring of the Nigerian federation.    

The rally which kicks off by 9:00 am, will hold at the Grand Pavilion & Boat Club,Ox-bow Lake, Swali, Yenagoa.     

Themed, “Restructuring The Nigerian Federation,” PANDEF insists that  the 2019 general election is a referendum on Restructuring Nigeria and calls on the Federal Government to restructure the federation before the 2019 polls.     

A statement signed by  Chief TKO Okorotie, Chairman of Media/Publicity of the mega rally, named  the former DG NSO, Chief A.K. Horsfall as Chairman of the occasion, while the Royal Father of the Day is His Eminence, King Edmund Daukoru, the Amayanabo of Nembe.   

Chief Okorotie also said the former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the six South South Governors and all former governors of the South-South, serving and former ministers, chairmen, CEOs and members of boards and parastatals are special guests of honour.

Other special guests of honour  expected are all the current and former National Assembly members, all current and former Speakers and members of Houses of Assembly of the South-South.      

The statement  also enjoins Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Arewa Consultative Assembly, Middle Belt Forum, the clergy, traditional rulers,  leaders and elders from across the nation, youth, women groups and the general public to attend the rally.

