Goodluck Jonathan

Jonathan in Minna, meets IBB behind close door

— 18th July 2018

John Adams, Minna

The Immediate past president, Goodluck Jonathan on Wednesday in Minna, the Niger state capital, held two hours close door meeting with General Ibrahim Babangida at his hill-top mansion.
Former PresidentGoodluck Jonathan who breezed into Minna by road unannounced, arrived the hill-top mansion of General Babangida at exactly 10:24am in a black Prado jeep.
He came in a convoy of five other vehicles, all black Prado jeeps, one of them occupied by security operatives.
Although Journalists were not allowed to enter the house as the meeting was said to be a “private one”, a source closed to hill-top told our correspondent that Jonathan was immediately ushered into the private sitting room of his host where they both met for two hours.
Even though our source claimed that the visit was a “private one”, Goodluck Jonathan was however accompanied to the resident of IBB by a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial aspirant for 2019 in Niger state, Alhaji Hanafi Muazu Sudan.
The duo rode in the same car from Abuja to Minna, and were in the meeting with IBB which lasted till 12:47pm.
Details of the meeting were not known but the presence of the PDP gubernatorial Aspirant Hanafi Sudan at the discussion fueled speculations that it would not be unconnected with the forthcoming gubernatorial primaries of the party in the state.
It could be recalled that Hanafi Sudan who is said to be closed to Jonathan family had contested the PDP gubernatorial primary in the race to 2015 general election but lost to former governor Babangida Aliyu anointed candidate, Umar Nasko.
The last time former president Goodluck Jonathan was in Minna was on October 17, 2017 a few days to the PDP national convention.
