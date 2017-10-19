Jonathan greets Gowon @ 83

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated with former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon on his 83rd birthday, describing him
as ‘an icon of peace and unity’.
Jonathan, who stated this in a goodwill message he personally signed,
recalled that Gowon led Nigeria at a very crucial time in its history,
stressing that he “strengthened the band that held our nation
together.”
He said further in the tribute to Gowon: “As a statesman and
nationalist, you have remained an inspiring figure and a moral
conscience of the nation, because of your integrity and ethical
disposition to Nigeria’s growth and development.”
The statement released by Jonathan’s spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze read: “Your Excellency, it is my pleasure to warmly congratulate you on your
83rd birthday.
“As mortals, we live under God’s special will in our various lives.
The Almighty’s enduring grace is upon you, as it has pleased Him to
bless you with long life in excellent health.
“You have truly earned your pips in the pantheon of Nigeria’s Greats,
having led the nation at a very crucial time in its history. Through
your bravery, foresight and patriotism, you strengthened the band that
held our nation together, at a time that its unity and corporate
existence was severely tested.
“Even when you dropped the rifle and bayonet, you picked up a more
powerful tool, the Holy Bible, to continue your crusade for a better
Nigeria, through the ‘Nigeria Prays’ project.
“As a statesman and nationalist, you have remained an inspiring figure
and a moral conscience of the nation, because of your integrity and
ethical disposition to Nigeria’s growth and development.
“Nigerians will continue to celebrate you as an icon of peace and unity.
Your Excellency, as you mark this day, my family and I wish the best
for you and pray for God’s guidance in your continuing service to our
dear nation.
“Congratulations”
Post Views:
1
Leave a reply