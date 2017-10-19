Jonathan greets Gowon @ 83

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated with former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon on his 83rd birthday, describing him

as ‘an icon of peace and unity’.

Jonathan, who stated this in a goodwill message he personally signed,

recalled that Gowon led Nigeria at a very crucial time in its history,

stressing that he “strengthened the band that held our nation

together.”

The statement released by Jonathan’s spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze read: “Your Excellency, it is my pleasure to warmly congratulate you on your

83rd birthday.

“As mortals, we live under God’s special will in our various lives.

The Almighty’s enduring grace is upon you, as it has pleased Him to

bless you with long life in excellent health.

“You have truly earned your pips in the pantheon of Nigeria’s Greats,

having led the nation at a very crucial time in its history. Through

your bravery, foresight and patriotism, you strengthened the band that

held our nation together, at a time that its unity and corporate

existence was severely tested.

“Even when you dropped the rifle and bayonet, you picked up a more

powerful tool, the Holy Bible, to continue your crusade for a better

Nigeria, through the ‘Nigeria Prays’ project.

“As a statesman and nationalist, you have remained an inspiring figure

and a moral conscience of the nation, because of your integrity and

ethical disposition to Nigeria’s growth and development.

“Nigerians will continue to celebrate you as an icon of peace and unity.

Your Excellency, as you mark this day, my family and I wish the best

for you and pray for God’s guidance in your continuing service to our

dear nation.

“Congratulations”