The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
20th January 2017 - The Obamas receive The Trumps at the White House
20th January 2017 - Trump’s first and second wives, Ivana & Marla, guests at inauguration
20th January 2017 - Jonathan arrives USA, greets Trump ahead of inauguration
20th January 2017 - Confederation of Africa Handball lifts ban on Nigeria – official
20th January 2017 - Women protest against Fayose in Abuja, seek his arrest
20th January 2017 - Murray avoids Djokovic’s fate to reach fourth round
20th January 2017 - Malia Obama gets Hollywood internship, heads to Harvard Sept.
20th January 2017 - West African leaders give Jammeh last chance to cede power
20th January 2017 - 11 pro-Trump supporters allegedly killed in Rivers
20th January 2017 -
Home / Cover / National / Jonathan arrives USA, greets Trump ahead of inauguration

Jonathan arrives USA, greets Trump ahead of inauguration

— 20th January 2017

Former president Goodluck Jonathan has arrived the United States of America ahead of the inauguration of president-elect, Donald Trump.

Deji Adeyanju, a twitter user with close ties to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claims that the ex-president of Nigeria is in the US.

Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 @adeyanjudeji

Goodluck Jonathan is in the United States of America.

The immediate past president of Nigeria in a letter to Trump dated Friday, January 20, congratulated him and expressed optimism that his administration will work with the African continent to help her people realize its goals and aspirations.

However there were rumours in the Nigerian media space yesterday, January 19 that Jonathan will be attending Trump’s inauguration later today.

In a singular tweet, Adeyanju claimed that no invitation was extended by Trump to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 20th January 2017 at 2:25 pm
    Reply

    Nigerians don’t need any prophet or any political party, to tell them about former President Jonathan Goodluck being invited by Donald Trump for his inaugural ceremony today!
    It is obvious from the clouded sky that such world’s remarkable event can not be taking place without the hero of Democracy in Africa being invited – former President Goodluck Jonathan!
    Jonathan Goodluck remains the only true Democratic President in NIGERIA from 1960 till date, and in the whole of Africa after late President Nelson Mandela of South Africa!!
    If President Buhari was truly not officially invited, it may just be because of his militarization and Militariocray system of Government in NIGERIA that is totally opposite of true Democracy as Americans and Donald Trump believes it to be practiced in the service of humanity!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

The Obamas receive The Trumps at the White House

— 20th January 2017

President-elect Trump and Mrs. Trump have now arrived at the White House, greeted by President Obama and the first lady on the North Portico.  “Mr President-elect how are you? Good to see you, congratulations,” Obama said to the president-elect when he emerged from the car. Mrs. Trump handed Mrs. Obama a blue box, an apparent gift. Mrs. Obama and Mrs….

  • Trump’s first and second wives, Ivana & Marla, guests at inauguration

    — 20th January 2017

    Ivana Trump was photographed leaving her New York City townhouse on Thursday afternoon and making her way down to Washington DC, where on Friday she will watch as her first husband Donald is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. She will be joining her three children with Donald – Donald Jr.,…

  • Jonathan arrives USA, greets Trump ahead of inauguration

    — 20th January 2017

    Former president Goodluck Jonathan has arrived the United States of America ahead of the inauguration of president-elect, Donald Trump. Deji Adeyanju, a twitter user with close ties to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claims that the ex-president of Nigeria is in the US. Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 @adeyanjudeji Goodluck Jonathan is in the United States of…

  • Confederation of Africa Handball lifts ban on Nigeria – official

    — 20th January 2017

    President of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN),  Yusuf Dauda, says the Confederation of Africa Handball (CAHB) has lifted the ban on HFN following the payment of its outstanding debt. CAHB had placed a ban on Nigeria for failure to pay appearance and participation fees in the Africa Men’s Championship held in Egypt, in January…

  • Women protest against Fayose in Abuja, seek his arrest

    — 20th January 2017

    Some protesters under the aegis of “Patriotic Mothers Without Borders”, on Friday, stormed the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in Abuja demanding for the “arrest, investigation and prosecution” of Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, over his involvement in the $2.1 billion arms deal scandal. The women, chanting “Fayose Must Go…

loading...

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351