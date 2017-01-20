Jonathan arrives USA, greets Trump ahead of inauguration

The Obamas receive The Trumps at the White House— 20th January 2017
President-elect Trump and Mrs. Trump have now arrived at the White House, greeted by President Obama and the first lady on the North Portico. “Mr President-elect how are you? Good to see you, congratulations,” Obama said to the president-elect when he emerged from the car. Mrs. Trump handed Mrs. Obama a blue box, an apparent gift. Mrs. Obama and Mrs….
Nigerians don’t need any prophet or any political party, to tell them about former President Jonathan Goodluck being invited by Donald Trump for his inaugural ceremony today!
It is obvious from the clouded sky that such world’s remarkable event can not be taking place without the hero of Democracy in Africa being invited – former President Goodluck Jonathan!
Jonathan Goodluck remains the only true Democratic President in NIGERIA from 1960 till date, and in the whole of Africa after late President Nelson Mandela of South Africa!!
If President Buhari was truly not officially invited, it may just be because of his militarization and Militariocray system of Government in NIGERIA that is totally opposite of true Democracy as Americans and Donald Trump believes it to be practiced in the service of humanity!