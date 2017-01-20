Jonathan arrives USA, greets Trump ahead of inauguration

Former president Goodluck Jonathan has arrived the United States of America ahead of the inauguration of president-elect, Donald Trump.

Deji Adeyanju, a twitter user with close ties to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claims that the ex-president of Nigeria is in the US.

Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 @adeyanjudeji

Goodluck Jonathan is in the United States of America.

The immediate past president of Nigeria in a letter to Trump dated Friday, January 20, congratulated him and expressed optimism that his administration will work with the African continent to help her people realize its goals and aspirations.

However there were rumours in the Nigerian media space yesterday, January 19 that Jonathan will be attending Trump’s inauguration later today.

In a singular tweet, Adeyanju claimed that no invitation was extended by Trump to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.