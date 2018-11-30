Expectedly, the book, My Transition Hours written by former president Goodluck Jonathan, which was publicly presented 28th November, a day he turned 61, has generated a lot interest within and outside Nigeria. The book is essentially a brief narration of events before, during and after the historic 2015 elections by the central character in the plot. By no means, an autobiography, Jonathan’s My Transition Hours mainly focuses on issues surrounding the 2015 elections by clearly identifying certain factors that decided the course of events against his re-election bid. These include the power struggle within then ruling PDP over the rotation of the presidency between the north and south resulting into a murky politics of ethno-geographic and religious identity. Contrary to the entrenched perception of him by majority of his countrymen as a weak leader, who was unable to tackle corruption and insecurity effectively, Jonathan gave an insight into his efforts in these regards.

No doubt the fact that the Boko Haram insurgency and the unfortunate incident of the abduction of the Chibok school girls marked a major sour point in the Jonathan presidency. Reading through the fourth chapter of Jonathan’s My Transition Hours, reveals he wasn’t so ‘’clueless’’ of the security situation neither did he fail to act on time to rescue the Chibok girls. Jonathan gave a brief synopsis of the insurgent group, its source of funding and links to ISIS. In fact the Jonathan administration acted before time to prevent the abduction of the school girls by issuing a security advisory for students to be evacuated from risk prone areas to safer locations. In a letter dated 12th March 2014, addressed to His Excellency Kashim Shettima, the executive governor of Borno state by then supervising minister of education Nyesom Wike, stating the urgency to relocate ‘’candidates in the federal unity schools be assembled in the respective state capital where they are to sit for the examination in safe locations. You are please enjoined to make contingency arrangements for candidates from public and private schools in your state to sit the examinations in safe locations.’’ For reasons that has remained shrouded in mystery, the governors of Yobe and Adamawa complied with this advisory with the exception the Borno state governor. This incident will go a long way to shape mutual suspicion and spin a web of conspiracy theories that was weaponized by then opposition coalition leading to global opprobrium on the Jonathan administration and eventually leading to his defeat.