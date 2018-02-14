The Sun News
14th February 2018 - Jolly Phonics: UK educational body lauds Ekiti State Universal Basis Education Board
14th February 2018 - Ikeja Electric trains 40 youths in entrepreneurial skills
14th February 2018 - Niger APC, its unending crisis 
14th February 2018 - Buhari, Jega others to lead discussions at Lagos-Kano economic summit
14th February 2018 - Herdsmen’s killing: Ekiti CP deploys security operatives
14th February 2018 - Why Wike took pity on Amaechi’s kinsmen
14th February 2018 - After Ekwueme, Igbo need new political, economic framework – Ezeonwuka
14th February 2018 - Kingibe, Reps in secret session over NIA’s missing $202m
14th February 2018 - Infantino, 12 Presidents to attend Fifa executive summit in Lagos
14th February 2018 - Queen Elizabeth II: Commonwealth in secret succession plans
Jolly Phonics: UK educational body lauds Ekiti State Universal Basis Education Board

— 14th February 2018

Ekiti State is at the forefront of an educational movement helping to improve child literacy across Nigeria. This was disclosed when Kew Pela, the UK based project Manager of Universal Learning Solution (ULS) commended the Chairman of Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (ESUBEB) Sen Bode Ola, for partnering ULS, an NGO working with governments and donors to deliver innovative training in Jolly Phonics.

He stated that through the partnership, 500 Primary 1 teachers and 60 state officials have received Jolly Phonics training and the reach of the project has extended to over 17,000 children adding that in December 2017, two teachers, Mrs Shekoni Bukola Yemisi of Baptist Day Nursery & Primary School, and Mrs. Olaniyan Helen Folasade of Muslim Community Pilot Nursery & Primary School won awards for Best Jolly Phonics Teachers.

Meanwhile, during the Jolly Phonics International Literacy Summit which took place in London, mid September of 2017, the Honourable Chairman of ESUBEB, Sen. Bode Ola reiterated his support for the Jolly Phonics project and expressed his commitment towards training more teachers for the next phase of the project.

Reacting, the UK Group Chief Executive Officer of ULS, Gary Foxcroft commended the chairman for his support towards the Jolly Phonics.

