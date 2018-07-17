Chairman of the Joint Tax Board (JTB), Mr. Tunde Fowler, has commended Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for putting in place a proficient and “unparalleled” tax regime, which has ensured that the state exceeded the 15 percent tax revenue to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) benchmark suggested by the United Nations for the funding of budgets.

The JTB c hairman, who is also the chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), also applauded Ugwuanyi for the unprecedented growth in the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state, as well as the judicious utilisation of the said funds for the rapid development of the state.

Fowler, who spoke during the 141st meeting of the board, holding in Enugu, which had in attendance chairmen of the Board of Internal Revenue from the 36 states of the federation, also lauded the governor for his quality leadership, giant development strides in the state and “excellent” hospitality.

He, therefore, called on other governors to emulate Ugwuanyi’s measures in enhancing the efficiency and productivity of his state’s Board of Internal Service, for improved revenue profile in their various states.

The chairman said the objective of the meeting, with the theme: “Leveraging on ICT for efficient tax administration and revenue enhancements, focusing on States IRS,” was to discuss tax matters and how to provide better services as well as “look at contracts executed with tax payers’ money.”