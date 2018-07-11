The Sun News
Latest
11th July 2018 - Joining CUPP is sleeping with strange bed fellows – ADP
11th July 2018 - UNICEF to cover more disadvantaged children in Zamfara
11th July 2018 - ECOWAS to host 2018 Diplomatic Sports in Abuja
11th July 2018 - EFCC secures 142 convictions in 6 months
11th July 2018 - Three inspiring facts about Manchester City new signing, Riyad Mahrez
11th July 2018 - Humanitarian needs: EU mobilises over €191m for Africa’s Sahel countries
11th July 2018 - Lagos NCP disassociates party from alliance with PDP, others
11th July 2018 - Mahrez leaves Leicester and joins Manchester City for club-record fee
11th July 2018 - CBN embarks on disbursement of lower denomination banknotes
11th July 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: Heavy shooting by security agents causes tension in Ado-Ekiti
Home / Elections / National / Joining CUPP is sleeping with strange bed fellows – ADP
CUPP

Joining CUPP is sleeping with strange bed fellows – ADP

— 11th July 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has said aligning with the Coalition of United People’s Party (CUPP) would be like lying with strange bed fellows, noting that the coalition has nothing to offer Nigeria.

The party also said that those championing the course raped the good fortunes of the country over the years.

CUPP was recently formed weaving about 30 political parties led by Buba Galadima, chiefly to etch out the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2019 general election.

ADP chairman, Engr. Yabaji Sani, who stated this at a press conference, on Wednesday, in Abuja, maintained that it was time for the country to experience generational shift in leadership and not putting old wines in new bottles which the coalition represented.

He recalled that it was similar ‘rag-tag’ coalition that brought the “rudderless APC to power in 2015.”

Sani, however, said ADP was not averse to any political coalition that would bring about a positive overhaul of the Nigerian system.

“We find it extremely difficult to compromise our principles and align with ‘Anything But Buhari.’

“Let it be known that for us, it is not negotiable that Buhari must go. He has failed and those who love him should tell him that his time is up,” he added.

He also vowed that ADP “will provide an all-inclusive governance model that would mobilise and unite all Nigerians to build a new nation.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CUPP

Joining CUPP is sleeping with strange bed fellows – ADP

— 11th July 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has said aligning with the Coalition of United People’s Party (CUPP) would be like lying with strange bed fellows, noting that the coalition has nothing to offer Nigeria. The party also said that those championing the course raped the good fortunes of the country over the years….

  • EFCC

    EFCC secures 142 convictions in 6 months

    — 11th July 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, said that it has secured 142 convictions between January and July this year. Of this number, 13 convictions were in the South East zone. Head of Operation, Enugu Zonal Head of the agency, Adamu Danmusa, who stated this shortly after a road walk…

  • SAHEL

    Humanitarian needs: EU mobilises over €191m for Africa’s Sahel countries

    — 11th July 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Following the humanitarian needs of countries of Africa’s Sahel, the European Union (EU) said it has mobilised over €191 million to aid the countries. The amount, according to the EU, is meant for food security and the vulnerable in the Sahel. The EU disclosed the mobilisation of the funds in a statement…

  • NCP

    Lagos NCP disassociates party from alliance with PDP, others

    — 11th July 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi The Lagos State Chapter of the National Conscience Party (NCP) has disassociated itself from alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 34 other political parties. According to press statement issued by the state chairman of the party, Fatai Ibu-Owo, and its Publicity Director, Olaseni Ajai,  they totally disassociated the party from the…

  • CBN

    CBN embarks on disbursement of lower denomination banknotes

    — 11th July 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has expressed displeasure over the scarcity of lower denominations banknotes for transactions, despite the huge volumes of the notes injected into circulation annually. Director, Currency Operations Department, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mrs. Priscilla E. Eleje, disclosed this at a public sensitisation  and enlightenment programme of the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share