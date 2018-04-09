Johnson, Le Drian discuss alleged Syrian chemical attack

Sputnik/NAN

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian agreed on Monday to discuss the alleged chemical attack in Syria’s Duma, the UK Foreign Office said.

On Saturday, several media outlets, citing Syrian militants, accused Damascus of using chemical weapons in the city of Duma in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s Security Advisor Tom Bossert said on Sunday that he did not rule out military actions against the Syrian government in connection with the reports.

“The Foreign Secretary has this morning spoken to his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, about the horrific attack in Douma, Syria on Saturday, which was called for by the UK alongside allies,’’ the statement read.

According to the Foreign Office, Johnson stressed the urgent need for an investigation as well as for a “strong and robust international response.”

Johnson and Le Drian said that the investigators mandated by the UN Security Council found that the Syrian government was responsible for the use of poisonous gas in four separate instances in the last four years.

“They both condemned the use of chemical weapons by anyone anywhere.

“They agreed to work together to stand up for the Chemical Weapons Convention and to ensure that there was no impunity for those that use such barbaric weapons,’’ the Foreign Office said.

The diplomats agreed that the meeting of the UN Security Council would be “an important next step in determining the international response and that a full range of options should be on the table.”

In April 2017, allegations of the Syrian government using chemical weapons against civilians prompted the U.S. to launch cruise missiles at the air base, which Washington believed to serve as a launch pad for the attack.

However, the Syrian officials have denied using chemical weapons.