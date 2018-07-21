Each time we meet and sit down to talk, it is about leadership. The first time we interviewed Dr. John Olukayode Fayemi, he was the governor of Ekiti State.

Each time we meet and sit down to talk, it is about leadership. The first time we interviewed Dr. John Olukayode Fayemi, he was the governor of Ekiti State. My late friend Dimgba Igwe and I were interviewing him for a spanking hot new biography on Babatunde Raji Fashola, The Nigerian Dream which is now ready and staring me in the face as I write this column. There will be a date for its official presentation.

The second time I met Dr. Fayemi, I was gathering materials for another biographical project in which he offered me great and exclusive insights into the business icon I am writing about. Unknown to me then, Fayemi was on the cusp of resigning as President Buhari’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development and throwing his hat into the political ring to re-contest for the office of the governor of Ekiti State—an office he lost a political season ago to the irrepressibly loquacious Peter Ayodele Fayose, the neck-brace- wearing-lame-duck governor of Ekiti State.

When Fayemi lost to Fayose, he left with dignity, like the gentleman that he has always been, not challenging his defeat in court, but going back to the drawing board to re-strategize. Four years after, Governor Fayemi is back to prove that the true test of a champion is not how many times you fall, but being able to rise from the canvas and fighting back like Anthony Joshua who famously knocked out Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th Round to win the IBF world heavyweight belt after a fall.

In the encounter with Fayemi on March 25 this year, he was full of words of encouragement for my persistence and determination to