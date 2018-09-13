John McCain: A tribute

“I’ve tried to serve our country honorably. I’ve made mistakes, but I hope my love for America will be weighed favorably against them. I’ve often observed that I am the luckiest person on Earth. I feel that way even now, as I prepare for the end of my life. I’ve loved my life, all of it. I’ve had experiences, adventures, friendships, enough for 10 satisfying lives, and I am so thankful. Like most people, I have regrets. But I would not trade a day of my life in good or bad times for the best day of anybody else’s.”

— John McCain

If brain cancer did any bad in killing Senator John Sidney McCain III, it did many good in offering him the rare opportunity to prepare for death and even the rarer opportunity to organize his burial — news has it that he listed those that would do the eulogy and even declared President Trump a persona non-grata for the event.

Apart from writing a Farewell Letter to the American people of which an extract was quoted above, Senator McCain after being diagnosed with glioblastoma was the central character in the HBO documentary titled: John McCain : To Whom Do The Bell Toll.

In that documentary that John Anderson of The Wall Street Journal described as “basically live action obituary,” He thanked American people for the opportunity of serving them for good sixty years — both in the military and in the legislature. He forgave his enemies and tendered apology for those he had wronged. Knowing full well that the grim reaper would soon come knocking he declaimed “I am the luckiest American!”

Dying at the ripe age of 81, Senator McCain was an ideal legislator. He spoke truth to power and even to the detriment of his Republican Party. In the Trump America, he became the country’s moral conscience.