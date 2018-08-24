NAN

John Lennon’s killer will stay behind bars for at least two more years after his parole was denied, a spokesman for New York’s parole board said on Friday.

John Lennon was an English singer, songwriter and peace activist who co-founded the Beatles, the most commercially-successful band in the history of popular music.

Mark Chapman, 63, shot the Beatles singer in front of his apartment by New York’s Central Park in December, 19 and was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

Chapman’s release would be “incompatible with the welfare and safety of society,’’ the parole panel wrote in its decision.

READ ALSO U.S. Senator John McCain halts cancer treatment

“You admittedly carefully planned and executed the murder of a world-famous person for no reason other than to gain notoriety,’’ the report said.

The panel added that his release could put the public at risk as there was a likelihood someone could try to harm Chapman out of anger or revenge.

Chapman was first eligible for parole in 2000.

This is the 10th time he has had his request denied.

He will be the next eligible to apply for release in August 2020.