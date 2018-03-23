John Jonah, others to grace Dickson’s Unity Cup finals

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Rear Admiral Gborigbhoa John Jonah (rtd) will today lead other notable personalities to the finals of the Governor Seriake Dickson’s Unity Cup tagged Ogbia Challenge.

Others scheduled to attend the grand event are the Obanoban of Ogbia, His Royal Majesty Charles Owaba, King A.J Turner, members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly from Ogbia, serving commissioners, chairperson of the Caretaker Committee of Ogbia Local Council, other political appointees, and members of the Ogbia Restoration Caucus.

A statement issued by the Promoter of the tournament and Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Iworiso-Markson said, the occasion will also be graced by some ex-internationals soccer ambassadors, including former Super Eagles player and coach, Sampson Siasia and Nigeria’s only FIFA Match Agent and Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Sports Facility Construction Limited, Ebi Egbe.