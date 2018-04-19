The Sun News
Home / Health / National / JOHESU strike: FTH Gombe to sustain services

JOHESU strike: FTH Gombe to sustain services

— 19th April 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe

In spite of the ongoing nationwide strike embarked upon by the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), management of the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Gombe, say services will continue to be rendered to patients at the facility.

Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Dr Abubakar Sai’du, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday.

Dr Sai’idu, who described the ongoing industrial action by JOHESU as “unfortunate”, said even though there would be a breakdown of normal services at the facility, the hospital will continue to take care of all its patients.

He explained that, as in previous times when a section of hospital staff went on strike, management would mobilise some nongovernmental organizations, Youth Service Corp members and contract staff, to fill the void in services.

“Certainly, there will be problems rendering services at full capacity,” Dr Sai’du said, “but we will try as much as possible to maintain all the services we can.”

The Medical Director said the FTH in Gombe would continue to provide services at its emergency unit, routine clinics, as well as take care of all its patients.

Earlier on Wednesday, members of the JOHESU at the FTH Gombe joined their colleagues across the country as they embarked on an indefinite strike action to press their demands.

Idris Bello, Public Relations Officer, JOHESU, FTH Gombe, said in a statement that members of the union were left with no other option than to join the strike following the failure of the Federal Government to fulfil its part of an agreement entered into regarding the issue of Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) adjustments among other matters.

