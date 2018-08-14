– The Sun News
BAYELSA

Jobs: Recruitment’ll be on merit – Bayelsa govt.

— 14th August 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has reiterated its assurance that it would adhere strictly to merit in the recruitment of the 1,000 jobs Governor Seriake Dickson announced for the state civil service.

Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Gboriobiogha Jonah (retd), who stated this at the launch of a website for the recruitment exercise at the State Civil Service Commission on Monday, said the decision to create the website is to further demonstrate the Dickson-led administration’s resolve to give all qualified Bayelsans equal opportunities to get a place in the state civil service.

According to him, the government wants to ensure there is no room for rumour and unfounded stories over the recruitment exercise and has made the website available so that interested applicants can have easy access to information.

“Bayelsa is a state of stories. We want to reduce that to the barest minimum when everybody has equal access to the same information. This is the main advantage of this particular website in the management of the recruitment exercise that is coming,” he said.

Also, Chief Kune-Igoni-Claudius, Commissioner in the Civil Service Commission on behalf of the commission disclosed that 23,000 Bayelsans collected the application forms and announced that the written examination has been fixed for August 22.

He commended Dickson for actualising the dream of the administration in reforming the Bayelsa state civil service and the employment of Bayelsans into various cadres.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said the launch of the website would confirm that the state government is serious about transparency in the recruitment exercise.

