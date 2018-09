Tosin Ajirire

Coming after his 2014 debut, Ogechi, Jimoh Waxiu has returned under new record label, Daffangy Entertainment, with Emotionless.

A sneak preview of the romantic single reveals that Emotionless is Waxiu’s most personal and honest work till date. In the song, the musician reflects on love and life, as well as loss and the act of letting go.

Again, the Waxiu-produced jam unleashes a heartfelt-ballad in which he serenades a special lady thus: ‘Loving you is all my fault/Loving you is all I seek/Loving you is no mistake/Loving you brings me tears’.

According to his label, Emotionless is currently making waves on favourite music platforms and available on digital stores.