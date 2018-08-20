NAN

Former Burnley attacking midfielder and Northern Ireland international forward Jimmy Mcilroy has died at the age of 86, the English Premier League club said on Monday.

Mcilroy is regarded as Burnley’s finest player and was a central figure in the team, who won the English title in 1960.

Signed by the Clarets from Glentoran in 1950, McIlroy scored 10 goals in 55 caps for Northern Ireland.

The creative, attacking player was at the heart of a Burnley team, who did not finish outside the top seven in the top flight between 1956 and 1963.

READ ALSO Fayemi greets Muslims at Sallah, preaches peaceful co-existence

In 1963, he left the club to join Stoke City in a move that caused fury among the club’s supporters.

He ended his playing career with Oldham Athletic, where he also had a spell as manager.

Burnley named a stand at their Turf Moor ground and McIlroy continued to live in the Lancashire town, following the end of his playing career.