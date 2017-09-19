Jigawa: Young wife commits suicide over husband’s plan to remarry

A 22-year-old housewife has committed suicide by taking rat poison in Miga Local GovernmentArea of Jigawa to protest her husband’s plan to marry another wife.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Wednesday.

Jinjiri gave the name of the deceased as Malama Hajara.

He said that the desperate housewife committed the act on Monday around 6 p.m. in Yanmalam village, Miga town.

“On Sept. 18, around 8 p.m., we received a report that one 22-year-old housewife identified as Hajara has committed suicide by taking rat poison around 6 p.m. simply because her husband is planning to marry another wife.

“She was taken to General Hospital, Jahun, in Jahun Local Government Area where she died on the same day,” he said.

He added that the corpse of the deceased had been handed over to her family for burial.

A source who pleaded anonymity told NAN that the deceased’s sister had in 2001 attempted suicide by taking rat poison when her husband planned to marry another wife.

“Fortunately, she survived it,” the source said.

(Source: NAN)